Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Fish and chip shop could be expanded
Manor House, 2 Brier Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2AT: Raising of the roof to form a loft conversion
26 Castleford Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8QT: Single storey extension to existing ancillary accommodation
220 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8RE: Illuminated advertisement scheme
17 Hartley Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4AW: Single storey extension to rear, two storey extension to side and canopy to front
10 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BT: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 3.2m
9 Ashbourne Drive, Pontefract, WF8 3QZ: Single storey rear extension and alterations to existing dwelling house
16 Ashfield Drive, Normanton, WF6 2GD: Part single-storey and part two-storey rear extension, and detached outbuilding (garden store) to rear
Raines House Denby Dale Road Wakefield WF1 1HR: Construction of 4th and 5th storey to create 12 residential units consisting of four one bedroom units and eight two bedroom units. (part retrospective)
9 The Square, Castleford, WF10 3JJ: Non illuminated signage scheme
The Bothy Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Detached domestic garage within garden
Land to north of Wakefield Road, Wakefield: Engineering operation to create earth plateau
1 Waterton Court, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1AW: Partial change in use of a private residential dwelling to a private residential dwelling and day nursery to accommodate an increase in capacity of children and staff and the construction of log cabin to be used as an external playroom associated with the day nursery (retrospective)
April Cottage, Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF1 3HU: Retrospective application for boundary wall works to dwelling
597 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DA: Proposed single storey side extension to existing fish and chip takeaway and restaurant, with new external seating pods, new bin store and relocated parking (part-retrospective)
33 Colliery Street, New Sharlston, Wakefield, WF4 1BT: Construction of an outbuilding in the rear garden.