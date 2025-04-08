Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Full application submitted for new homes
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, March 24.
1 Potter Mews, Wakefield, WF1 3FD: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, extension of existing canopy to front, external alterations to existing dwelling house and creation of hardstanding to front
94 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DW: New flat roof over existing garage, flat roof canopy, partial outbuilding conversion and single storey rear extension
The Gables, 1J Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Two detached houses
73 Jenkin Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DP: Proposed part single storey part double storey rear extension, single storey front extension with raised decking to rear
4 Oakwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JE: Single storey extension to front and side
19 Teall Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PA: First floor rear extension
122 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3NJ: Two storey extension to side
319 Spittal, Hardwick Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PZ: Proposed off white rendered boundary retainer wall with piers and timber fence panels above (part retrospective)
51A Lennox Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8LJ: Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey flat roof rear extension, single storey front extension and internal alterations (previously approved). Render to full property
47 Swift Way, Wakefield, WF2 6SR: Demolition of existing single storey rear extension, new single storey rear extension to detached dwelling house
12 Jerry Clay Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QE: Proposed single storey side extension to dwelling
Walton Hall, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PW: External free standing canopy (retrospective)
1 All Saints Walk, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1US: External alterations to the ground and first floors of the Kirkgate facing facade of the Ridings Shopping Centre, and store fronts located on All Saints Walk comprising of the standardisation and replacement of ground floor commercial doors and windows, first floor windows, overcladding of existing canopy and first floor concrete and tiled panels, and standardisation of signage areas
Verandah Cottages, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SP: Replace five existing windows to front elevation, and add driveway gates
44 Grove Road, Pontefract, WF8 2AB: Single storey extension to side.
Castleford Academy, Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JQ: Lighting replacement to internal parking area
Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Detached single storey store
20 Briary Close, Wakefield, WF1 5TS: Single storey extension to rear and alterations to existing dwelling house
170 New Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RG: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of new building for use for honey processing/general storage (domestic hobbies)
7 Runtlings, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JJ: Proposed single storey rear extension.
Willow House, 87D Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract: Solar panels to property in conservation area
37 Kings Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TF: First floor rear extension
162 to 164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: External alterations, including replacement and new openings
Thorpe View Lodge, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AJ: New outbuilding
Colt House, New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JH: Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings. Erection of replacement self-build dwelling with separate garage/carport and associated works, including alterations to reposition the private drive serving the neighbouring property
Land east of Ackworth Road, Pontefract: Full planning application for the construction of residential dwellings, public open opace, landscaping and associated infrastructure
44 and 46 Green Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6JX: Construction of single storey rear extension to 44 and 46 Green Lane, joining of the ground floors, and external alterations. Change of use of ground floor to retail unit with ancillary hot food counter
8 Winter Close, Wakefield, WF3 4GA: Infilling of land to rear amenity space to create level garden
Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RR Construction of two padel tennis courts with associated external lighting and amendments to parking layout (part-retrospective)
13 Park Lodge Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QB: Part single part two storey extension to rear
Marks and Spencer, Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1AL: Internally illuminated fascia sign
25 Gillygate, Pontefract, WF8 1PH: External alterations to shop front to include installation of steel roller shutter and replacement of wooden door
Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4TS: Stone sculpture for the grounds of Wakefield Hospice (retrospective)
