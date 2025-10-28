Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Plan for Wood Street apartments revealed

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, October 20.

36 Holme Leas Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8DS: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Demolition of existing garage

26 and 28 Darrington Road East, Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Replacement of the foul water drain within the RPA of protected trees in accordance with the submitted AMS, with possible root pruning no greater than 25mm in diameter to facilitate the works, with all works - excavation and root pruning - carried out under the supervision of the applicants designated onsite arboricultural consultant

5 Riverdale Crescent, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JZ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.5m, a maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

24 Rossiter Drive, Knottingley, WF11 0EX: Demolition of existing garage for part single part two storey extension to side

150A Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4PQ: Demolition of outbuildings and construction of detached annexe

22 Dovedale Close, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1SS: Two storey extension to the side and rear

10 Kilnsey Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4RP: Two storey extension to side

44 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LZ: Proposed loft conversion with front dormer

8A Thompson Yard, Wakefield, WF1 2SD: Change of use of an office to an apartment

17 Fothergill Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7PF: Single storey extension to front, part first floor part two storey extensions to side and replacement single storey extension to rear

381 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QL: Single storey extension to front, removal of existing conservatory for two storey extension to side and rear, detached garage to front, hip to gable conversion and loft conversion to create habitable space in eaves, rear dormer, balcony/terrace to side, associated changes to materials and openings including an open porch to front

64 Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JL: Lawful development certificate for the stationing of a mobile home within a residential garden to provide ancillary accommodation

19 to 25 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Conversion of upper floors to create five apartments, associated bins and bike storage.

Land adjacent to 30 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Two semi-detached dwellings with associated parking

1 Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JU: First floor extension to side with full window replacement

Unit 14 Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Construction of open sided aluminium framed canopy with trapezoidal steel clad gable ends

Unit Msu1, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Advertisement comprising an internally illuminated fascia sign, aluminium/opaque letters on a contrasting aluminium backing

174 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2DE: First floor extension to rear, two storey extension to side and rear and detached garage to rear

14 Kings Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AQ: Single storey rear extension

4 Rock Terrace, Castleford, WF10 4RB: Single storey extension to rear

Top Farm, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Application for a dwelling, including alterations to existing access

59 Castle Syke View, Pontefract, WF8 4LY: Rear single storey extension