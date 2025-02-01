Latest submitted planning applications for the Wakefield district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, January 20.

48 Pendennis Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2PJ: Construction of two storey rear extension and alteration of front door to window

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwells House, West Wells Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PG: Crown lift one elm tree overhanging public highway and driveway

Stock image

12 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SX: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, and new bay window to front

7 Carr Gate Drive, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QS: Single storey side and rear extension

68 Woolgreaves Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DT: First floor rear extension and single storey rear extension with associated internal and external works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ATM Wakefield Westgate Railway Station, Mulberry Way, Wakefield, WF1 2QN: Proposed ATMs to receive new surrounds

Land off Huddersfield Road, West Bretton, Barnsley, S75 4BX: Agricultural building for the storage of grain

31 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Single storey sidewards extension

66 Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0EH: Single storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BW: Single storey rear extension, conversion of carport to garage, creation of off street parking

7 Queens Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NL: Proposed first floor/single side extension. Front and rear extension.

33B White Apron Street, South Kirkby, WF9 3LD: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 8m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

Diamond Business Park, Thornes Moor Road, Wakefield, WF2 8PT: Demolition works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51A School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7SP: Extension of existing bungalow including loft conversion and detached garage

Redbeck Filling Station, Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RR: Redevelopment of existing roadside services to provide an enhanced roadside service with a replacement ancillary retail unit, construction of a drive-thru pod alongside electric vehicle charging (ECV) points, jet wash with associated landscaping

Chevet Levels Farm, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Construction of agricultural building to form a livestock feed store (retrospective)

27 Harrison Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NE: Demolition of existing dwelling for the construction of new, single dwelling with associated landscaping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Farm Mount, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4TS: Replacement of window with door

1 Newlyn Drive (land to side), Wakefield, WF2 7DX: Outline planning permission for the construction of one residential dwelling and associated works (matters of access only. All other matters reserved)

30 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Single storey extension to side with extraction flue to existing building (part-retrospective)

5 Battle Grove, Pontefract, WF8 4GF: Proposed air source heat pump to rear

7 Mayors Walk Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2RS: Conversion of existing dwellinghouse to create two flats and erection of two dwellings