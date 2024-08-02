LATEST SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Outline permission sought for 164 new homes

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, July 8 and Monday, July 15.

51A Lennox Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8LJ: Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of single-storey flat roof rear extension, single storey front extension and internal alterations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

49 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Two-storey side extension

Stock image

5 Hall Close, Ossett, WF5 9AY: Conservatory to rear

8 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1NT: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, increased ridge height and application of render

Former Carlton Furniture Unit, Mill Dam Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2NS: Certificate of lawfulness to confirm that the construction of the foundations of plot 12 comprises the lawful commencement of the construction of 70 dwellings

Former Stoneleigh Hotel, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5HA: Residential development for 25 flats comprising erection of two apartment blocks and associated works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School House, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Replacement of existing timber windows

32 Heeley Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PN: Replacement garage and boundary wall

Former Black Bull, 36 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LH: Conversion and extension to rear of public house with flat above to create 10 apartments

Olcote Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HG: Single-storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge Street Car Park, Castleford, WF10 1HH: Illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme

2 Wilman Drive, Ossett, WF5 8DJ: Precast concrete garage to side and replacement gates to front

Strathmore House, Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DS: Single-storey extension to house, proposed garage to annex

16 Leeds Road, Ossett, WF5 9QA: Dropped kerbs, crossover and hard standing to create drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Ridgeway Square, Knottingley, WF11 0JY: Single-storey extension

3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Change of use of building and alterations to include new internal stud partition walls and new sign to front

19A Wenthill Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LP: First floor rear side extension with juliet balcony to rear and front extensions

24 Charles Street, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BU: Construction of a rear dormer roof with the volume of 26m3 finished in hanging tiles and white upvc windows to match existing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

226 to 230 Stanley Road Wakefield WF1 4AE: Change of use from residential care home for young people with learning disabilities, to house of multiple occupancy

16 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QP: Proposed outbuilding to rear garden

Land off Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2RR: Pedestrian and cycle bridge over the railway line, including associated ground reprofiling, formation of approach ramps and paths and drainage

Mosque, Park Hill Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4NJ: Proposed temporary masjid during rebuilding of masjid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

115 to 119 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LF: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.2m, a maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.1m

417 Milnthorpe Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 7HT: Single-storey extension to rear

23 Green End Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7AG: Two-storey extension to front

16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Proposed single-storey rear extension, proposed roof extension above existing and proposed rear extensions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

175 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Change of use from mixed residential, swimming pool and beauty salon to mixed residential and swimming pool and alterations to parking layout and marking out of bays

113 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AP: Rear extension, front and rear dormers

30 Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AJ: Rear kitchen/dining extension

1 The Green, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JG: Demolition of existing non-original, single-storey, rear projection and construction of larger infill single storey rear projection connecting house to outbuilding. Replacement of existing modern front door with more period style, insertion of new window opening to rear at first floor and insertion of three rooflights to outbuilding roof. Minor internal alterations. Widening of access in boundary wall and widening of gates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newgate House, Newgate, Pontefract, WF8 1NB: Change of use from offices to 23 bedroom house of multiple occupancy

21 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Installation of three external roller shutters to the front windows facing to Market Place

4 Horne Street, Wakefield, WF2 8EA: Two-storey extension to rear with dormer to form loft conversion and juliet balcony with demolition of existing garage and construction of new detached garage/outbuilding

Land off Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7BL: Development of existing vacant site to provide new vehicle workshop/preparation centre along with separate motor vehicle dealership and diversion of public right of way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at Pope Street, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2QY: Outline planning application for demolition of existing buildings and construction of a residential development of up to 164 dwellings, with all matters reserved except for access.

16 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED: Change of use from cafe to cafe and hot food takeaway premises and internal and external alterations

55 Field Lane Wakefield WF2 7RU: Replacement dwelling