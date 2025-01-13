Latest Wakefield decided planning applications: Castleford shipping container food, retail and performance scheme withdrawn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, December 30 and Monday, January 6.
APPROVED
5 Avondale Drive, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QY: Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, new vehicle hardstanding to front of property with widening of existing dropped kerb, widened dropped kerb to existing vehicle parking area, new walls, fences and gate to garden area
Land to rear of 104,106, 106A,106B, 108C,108B,108A and110 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DP: Change of use of land to form an extension to the residential curtilages
15 Wingate Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6HA: Dormer extension to the existing front elevation and kitchen/dining room extension to the rear
1A The Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NB: Boundary wall/gates to front (retrospective)
12 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1NT: Single storey extension to side and rear and changes to external materials
37A Doncaster Road, Knottingley, WF11 8NY: Single storey side extension and changes to external materials of host dwelling
Hillcrest, 35-37 Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3ND: Pitched roof to replace existing flat roof
152 Wakefield Road, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 9AQ: Single storey extension to existing conservatory to front of nursery
Unit 1 South Baileygate, Pontefract, WF8 2LN: Subdivision of Unit 1, use as a gym and associated external alterations
2 Stoney Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JN: Replacement of existing timber window frames to front elevation of house
9 Coxley Dell, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LF: Construction of single storey side extension with associated internal and external works
41 Newton Drive, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HZ: Single storey side extension (garage)
31 Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 9AQ: Single dwelling property converted to HMO (six en suite bedrooms with shared facilities) - internal changes only, new windows and doors in existing openings, existing garage proposed as cycle park, new bin store, installation of six roof lights
The Old Coach House, 185 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NP: Two dwellings and demolition of existing garages
2 Westfield Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8HJ: Single storey extensions to the side and rear, raising roof height for associated loft conversion and new external render finish
Rock Leigh, High Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2DA: Proposed decking and railings to rear
40 Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RF: Proposed new shop front and associated security roller shutters
39 Healey Crescent, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NB: Proposed dormers to side
The Granary, Rigg Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EG: Single storey extension to the northern elevation
8 Stoneleigh Grove, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8QN: Demolition of existing garage, replacement conservatory roof and two-storey extension to side, extension to drop crossing to form three parking spaces to front
63 Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 8RJ: Change of use of a vacant dwelling and retail/shop to form one four-bed dwelling, two storey and single storey extensions to rear preceded by demolition of existing two storey and single storey rear projections, and exterior alterations (part retrospective)
WITHDRAWN
Castleford Heritage Trust, Queens Mill, Aire Street, Castleford, WF10 1JL: Construction of three containers to provide a performance area, retail and hospitality areas, bar/kitchen with elevated seating and viewing area and elevated walkways, on land left vacant by the demolition of the grain storage building
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
99 Lister Close, Featherstone, WF7 5BT: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
28 Stanley Street, Wakefield, WF1 4NF: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
89 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.3m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m
Land off Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1RU: General agricultural storage building (agricultural machinery, implements and produce)
83 Gypsy Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PA: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m
9 Lapwing Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2FN: Proposed single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.5m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m
1 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4HR: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5m, maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
Trust Ford, Park Road, Castleford, WF10 4RJ: Installation of roof mounted 110.88kW solar PV system comprising of 252 x Canadian Solar 440w modules
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.