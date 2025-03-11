Latest Wakefield decided planning applications: Former bank to be converted into gym

These are latest planning decisions made by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 24.

APPROVED

ATM Wakefield Westgate Railway Station, Mulberry Way, Wakefield WF1 2QN: Proposed ATM's to receive new surrounds

14 Hollin Lane, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DG: Single storey side and rear extension, porch and garage replacement

8 Mapplewell Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0RP: Single storey front and rear extensions

19 Longacre, Castleford, WF10 5AH: Single storey extension to rear and alterations to existing dwelling house

103 Ashgap Lane, Normanton, WF6 2HE: Alterations to existing opening and roofline to the rear, single storey extension to front with associated works and changes to external materials on the host dwelling

School House, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Replacement of existing polycarbonate roof with glass

3 Banbury Road, Pontefract, WF8 2UF: Construction of a single storey side/rear extension and garage conversion to habitable room

132 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Single storey extension to rear, single storey extension to front, and single storey extension to front of detached garage

35 Carleton Crest, Pontefract, WF8 2QP: Infill existing porch to create toilet area

Beech House, 8 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF2 6AF: Installation of solar panels on rear roof of property

22 to 30 Calder Vale Road Horbury Wakefield WF4 5ER: Construction of up to 14 units to be used for general industry, light industry, research and development and storage and distribution including associated access, turning areas, vehicle parking

165 Lindale Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0RL: Proposed single storey extensions with associated internal alterations and alterations to existing access

Barclays Bank Plc, Bank Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JX: Change of use of former bank, store and first floor residential flat to gymnasium with associated physiotherapy centre, and render finish to all elevations

Huntsmans Lodge, Rigg Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EF: Proposed detached garage, boundary fences to front and sides, gate to front, hardstanding to front and side, patio doors to rear and solid fuel flue

Common Road, South Kirkby: Proposed residential development comprising 22 new dwellings, along with associated parking, site road and landscaping

92 Wood Street, Castleford, WF10 1LP: Retrospective application for change of use from hot and cold sandwich shop/bakery to fish and chip shop and retrospective application for extract flue to rear

REFUSED

45 to 49 Barnsley Road (land rear of), South Elmsall, WF9 2RN: Outline application for the construction of four two bedroom flats with associated parking including access and layout (appearance, landscaping and scale reserved)

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Woodlands, Navvy Lane, Royston, Barnsley, S71 4EF: Single storey flat roof rear extension with a maximum projection of 8.0m, a maximum height of 3.86m and a maximum eaves height of 3.61m