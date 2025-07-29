Latest Wakefield decided planning applications: Plans to convert bank withdrawn

The following applications were decided by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, July 14.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

APPROVED

5 Crown Point Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RH: First floor side extension on top of existing integral garage

27 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Rear extension

Stock image

31 Handsworth Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PJ: Single storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Chevet Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6AP: Single storey extension to side of existing detached garage

7 Friars Nook, Pontefract, WF8 2AZ: Two storey extension to side and front

32 Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Confirm commencement of works

Paragon Services, Gilcar Way, Wakefield Europort, Castleford, WF10 5QS: Temporary storage building (10 years)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Ryecroft Avenue, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HY: Single storey extension to side with driveway and parking area to front

162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Loft conversion with rear roof dormer

Land off Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RR: Proposed boundary works including construction of security fencing, vehicular and pedestrian access gates to Gawthorpe Maypole green space off Swithenbank Avenue

The Gables, 1J Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Outline application for two detached houses with all matters reserved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

46 Garforth Drive, Normanton, WF6 2NQ: Ground floor side and rear extension

7 Thornesgate Gardens, Wakefield, WF2 8ZB: Conversion of garage to annex with single storey extension to rear of garage, link extension to dwelling and solar panels to front

Hill Top House, Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QB: Proposed over garage extension

293A Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EE: Raising roof height for associated loft conversion and dormers to dwellinghouse with single storey extension to the front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Brantwood Care Home, North Ave, Wakefield, WF1 3RX: Conversion of former care home to nine apartments and two dwellinghouses including demolition of single storey link, elevational alterations, installation of dormer to roof and engineering works including the creation of new vehicular access and hard and soft landscaping

REFUSED

25 Gillygate, Pontefract, WF8 1PH: External alterations to shop front to include installation of steel roller shutter and replacement of wooden door

WITHDRAWN

5 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AU: Change of use of former bank to five bed HMO at first floor, five bed HMO at second floor, partial change of use at ground floor level to one bed apartment, and external alterations

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

101 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DA: Prior approval for a change of use from a takeaway to a two bedroomed ground floor flat

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

6 Bull Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.7m and maximum eaves height of 2.73