Latest Wakefield decided planning applications: Plans to convert bank withdrawn
APPROVED
5 Crown Point Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RH: First floor side extension on top of existing integral garage
27 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Rear extension
31 Handsworth Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PJ: Single storey extension to rear
1 Chevet Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6AP: Single storey extension to side of existing detached garage
7 Friars Nook, Pontefract, WF8 2AZ: Two storey extension to side and front
32 Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Confirm commencement of works
Paragon Services, Gilcar Way, Wakefield Europort, Castleford, WF10 5QS: Temporary storage building (10 years)
15 Ryecroft Avenue, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HY: Single storey extension to side with driveway and parking area to front
162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Loft conversion with rear roof dormer
Land off Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RR: Proposed boundary works including construction of security fencing, vehicular and pedestrian access gates to Gawthorpe Maypole green space off Swithenbank Avenue
The Gables, 1J Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Outline application for two detached houses with all matters reserved
46 Garforth Drive, Normanton, WF6 2NQ: Ground floor side and rear extension
7 Thornesgate Gardens, Wakefield, WF2 8ZB: Conversion of garage to annex with single storey extension to rear of garage, link extension to dwelling and solar panels to front
Hill Top House, Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QB: Proposed over garage extension
293A Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EE: Raising roof height for associated loft conversion and dormers to dwellinghouse with single storey extension to the front
Former Brantwood Care Home, North Ave, Wakefield, WF1 3RX: Conversion of former care home to nine apartments and two dwellinghouses including demolition of single storey link, elevational alterations, installation of dormer to roof and engineering works including the creation of new vehicular access and hard and soft landscaping
REFUSED
25 Gillygate, Pontefract, WF8 1PH: External alterations to shop front to include installation of steel roller shutter and replacement of wooden door
WITHDRAWN
5 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AU: Change of use of former bank to five bed HMO at first floor, five bed HMO at second floor, partial change of use at ground floor level to one bed apartment, and external alterations
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
101 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DA: Prior approval for a change of use from a takeaway to a two bedroomed ground floor flat
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
6 Bull Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.7m and maximum eaves height of 2.73
