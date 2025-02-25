Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 10.
APPROVED
27 Woolgreaves Close, Wakefield, WF2 6DZ: Single storey side extension
29 Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DJ: Proposed full length flat roof dormer to rear with internal alterations
24 Marsden Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AW: Single storey rear extension
84 Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JU: Proposed single storey extension to rear, dormer to rear and two rooflights to front
15 Mayors Walk Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2RS: Extension to rear of bungalow
7 Birchen Hills, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JA: Dormer enlarged
8 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AY: Single storey extension to rear
The Old Court House, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Installation of art work to front elevation of former court house building
Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Safety barrier installation to the roof of the building
42 High Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2LG: Existing rear extension to be demolished and new single storey and two storey extension to be constructed
72 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QP: Detached garage to side/rear
Unit 1 Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Alteration of the upperground elevation that fronts onto the main mall to create four glazed shop fronts. Replacement of the fire escape doors to the right hand side with glazed shop front
2 Meadow Croft, Hemsworth, WF9 4HS: Proposed first floor extension above existing garage extension and single storey extension to rear
Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4NZ: Cattery building
80 The Sycamores, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QG: Proposed single storey side extension to existing dwelling house
56A Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DB: Installation of steel roller shutters to shop front and rear off window
Clayburn Yard, Hessle View, Brackenhill, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7BG: Residential development of a detached dwelling including demolition of existing buildings (self-build)
Burberrys Ltd, Coronation Mills, Albion Street, Castleford, WF10 1QX: Refurbishment of the existing manufacturing facility, to include replacement of roof and roof lights, internal reconfiguration, installation of new staircases and internal lift, replacement of rainwater pipes; replacement of windows, new tarmac surface, bollards and security lighting to car park, replacement of heating and ventilation plant, reconfiguration of service yard, construction of security gatehouse; hard and soft landscaping
1 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Change of use of existing internal garage to form office, and external alterations to include installation of patio door and roller shutter (retrospective)
8 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1NT: Proposed two storey side and single storey rear extension, increased ridge height, removal of chimneys, proposed metal chimney flue to front elevation and application of render. Proposed relocation of driveway
52 Potovens Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JF: Part demolition of existing conservatory, single storey extensions to front and sides, increase in height and external alterations to form annex ancillary to the main dwelling
314 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2HY: Change of use of bay from tyre fitting to vehicle repairs. Increase in height of tyre fitting bay and retrospective extension to this to form valet area
REFUSED
76 Highfield Road (land adjacent to), Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Proposed dwelling and garage in garden of 76 Highfield Road
61 Newmarket Lane, Methley, LS26 9DN: Demolition of existing garage and shed and replacement garage
WITHDRAWN
33 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Loft conversion with dormer to the front
Land adjacent to 13 Wensley Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DY: New dwelling
Penny Appeal, Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DF: Partial change of use of second floor (Bezier building) with internal alterations to form a place of worship, meeting hall, creche, youth room and offices
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
Land off Huddersfield Road West Bretton Barnsley S75 4BX: Agricultural building for the storage of grain
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Diamond Business Park, Thornes Moor Road, Wakefield, WF2 8PT: Demolition works
