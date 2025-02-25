Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 10.

APPROVED

27 Woolgreaves Close, Wakefield, WF2 6DZ: Single storey side extension

29 Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DJ: Proposed full length flat roof dormer to rear with internal alterations

24 Marsden Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AW: Single storey rear extension

84 Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JU: Proposed single storey extension to rear, dormer to rear and two rooflights to front

15 Mayors Walk Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2RS: Extension to rear of bungalow

7 Birchen Hills, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JA: Dormer enlarged

8 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AY: Single storey extension to rear

The Old Court House, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Installation of art work to front elevation of former court house building

Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Safety barrier installation to the roof of the building

42 High Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2LG: Existing rear extension to be demolished and new single storey and two storey extension to be constructed

72 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QP: Detached garage to side/rear

Unit 1 Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Alteration of the upperground elevation that fronts onto the main mall to create four glazed shop fronts. Replacement of the fire escape doors to the right hand side with glazed shop front

2 Meadow Croft, Hemsworth, WF9 4HS: Proposed first floor extension above existing garage extension and single storey extension to rear

Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4NZ: Cattery building

80 The Sycamores, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QG: Proposed single storey side extension to existing dwelling house

56A Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DB: Installation of steel roller shutters to shop front and rear off window

Clayburn Yard, Hessle View, Brackenhill, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7BG: Residential development of a detached dwelling including demolition of existing buildings (self-build)

Burberrys Ltd, Coronation Mills, Albion Street, Castleford, WF10 1QX: Refurbishment of the existing manufacturing facility, to include replacement of roof and roof lights, internal reconfiguration, installation of new staircases and internal lift, replacement of rainwater pipes; replacement of windows, new tarmac surface, bollards and security lighting to car park, replacement of heating and ventilation plant, reconfiguration of service yard, construction of security gatehouse; hard and soft landscaping

1 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Change of use of existing internal garage to form office, and external alterations to include installation of patio door and roller shutter (retrospective)

8 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1NT: Proposed two storey side and single storey rear extension, increased ridge height, removal of chimneys, proposed metal chimney flue to front elevation and application of render. Proposed relocation of driveway

52 Potovens Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JF: Part demolition of existing conservatory, single storey extensions to front and sides, increase in height and external alterations to form annex ancillary to the main dwelling

314 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2HY: Change of use of bay from tyre fitting to vehicle repairs. Increase in height of tyre fitting bay and retrospective extension to this to form valet area

REFUSED

76 Highfield Road (land adjacent to), Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Proposed dwelling and garage in garden of 76 Highfield Road

61 Newmarket Lane, Methley, LS26 9DN: Demolition of existing garage and shed and replacement garage

WITHDRAWN

33 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Loft conversion with dormer to the front

Land adjacent to 13 Wensley Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DY: New dwelling

Penny Appeal, Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DF: Partial change of use of second floor (Bezier building) with internal alterations to form a place of worship, meeting hall, creche, youth room and offices

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Land off Huddersfield Road West Bretton Barnsley S75 4BX: Agricultural building for the storage of grain

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Diamond Business Park, Thornes Moor Road, Wakefield, WF2 8PT: Demolition works