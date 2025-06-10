Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were decided the week beginning Monday, May 26.

APPROVED

50 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Single storey extension to rear and installation of soil vent pipe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

61 Silkstone Road, Featherstone, WF7 5PL: Single storey side extension

80 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BJ: Single storey extension to rear and installation of soil vent pipe

Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AB: Externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

12 Jerry Clay Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QE: Proposed single storey side extension to dwelling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

132 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Extension of garage

36 Queensway, Pontefract, WF8 2LX: Single storey extension to side

1 Barncroft Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7RW: Single storey side extension

Smithy Lane (land at), Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RWSingle storey extensions to side and rear and installation of flue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23 Second Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6HB: Raising of roof height to rear to create living accommodation in roofspace

7 Silcoates Street, Wakefield, WF2 0DU: Change of use of a residential house to a children home (three bedrooms)

Bullcliff Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Partial conversion of existing Listed Barn (change of use) to extend living accommodation of existing dwelling, including new and replacement fenestration and the installation of roof lights

Sun Lane Leisure, Sun Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1JD: New roof mounted two pipe system air source heat pumps to existing leisure centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakland Hill Estate, Fryston Lane, Ferrybridge, WF11 8AJ: Three poles

Wentvale, Great North Road, Knottingley, WF11 8PF: Change of use from bed and breakfast accommodation to accommodation for vulnerable people

Land at Horbury Quarry, Quarry Hill, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5NF: Proposed residential development of 22 dwellings with means of access from Hawkingcroft Road and Quarry Hill and retaining wall

REFUSED

Featherstone Hall, 15 Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, WF7 6FF: Proposed detached garage with dormers