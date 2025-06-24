Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 9.
APPROVED
9 East Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NS: Single storey extension to rear
1 Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3DQ: Prune to clear branches above the highway and to adjacent building and remove deadwood from turkey oak
25 Springhill Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HA: Single storey extension to front
1 Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BB: Installation of roof mounted solar PV system
15 Back Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PE: Single storey rear extension
5 to 7 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Illuminated fascia sign, two hanging signs, three wall signs
11 Chevet Mews, Wakefield, WF2 6AG: Creating a new window in the side elevation of the property
Netherfield Farm, Wood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PJ: Single storey detached building to be used as a hairdressing/beauty salon
55 Cedar Grove, Featherstone, WF7 6JP: Two storey side extension
Part of 12 Market Street, premises at Albion Court, Wakefield WF1 1DH Change of use and conversion to eight apartments. Construction of single storey roof top structure and timber structure. Construction of balustrade to the rooftop and a roof top garden. Alteration and replacement to window and door openings
4 Cross Keys Mews Halfpenny Lane Pontefract WF8 4AY: Certificate of lawful existing development for use of Flat 4 as a dwelling, in breach of conditions 2 to 7 (inclusive) of planning permission, which granted consent for 'alteration of former public house to create 5 dwellings and associated parking'
53 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HS: Two storey extension to rear
WITHDRAWN
78 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7ED: Demolition of building to front
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
Woodside Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Agricultural Building for the storage of grain
25 Townend Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HE: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 2.97m.
