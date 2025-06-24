Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications

These are the latest planning decisions by Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 9.

APPROVED

9 East Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NS: Single storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

4 Ingfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HB: Two storey side extension

1 Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3DQ: Prune to clear branches above the highway and to adjacent building and remove deadwood from turkey oak

25 Springhill Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HA: Single storey extension to front

1 Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BB: Installation of roof mounted solar PV system

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Back Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PE: Single storey rear extension

5 to 7 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Illuminated fascia sign, two hanging signs, three wall signs

11 Chevet Mews, Wakefield, WF2 6AG: Creating a new window in the side elevation of the property

Netherfield Farm, Wood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PJ: Single storey detached building to be used as a hairdressing/beauty salon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

55 Cedar Grove, Featherstone, WF7 6JP: Two storey side extension

Part of 12 Market Street, premises at Albion Court, Wakefield WF1 1DH Change of use and conversion to eight apartments. Construction of single storey roof top structure and timber structure. Construction of balustrade to the rooftop and a roof top garden. Alteration and replacement to window and door openings

4 Cross Keys Mews Halfpenny Lane Pontefract WF8 4AY: Certificate of lawful existing development for use of Flat 4 as a dwelling, in breach of conditions 2 to 7 (inclusive) of planning permission, which granted consent for 'alteration of former public house to create 5 dwellings and associated parking'

53 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HS: Two storey extension to rear

WITHDRAWN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

78 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7ED: Demolition of building to front

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Woodside Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Agricultural Building for the storage of grain

25 Townend Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HE: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 2.97m.