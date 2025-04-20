Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications
The following were validated the week beginning Monday, March 31.
34 Smyth Street, Wakefield, WF1 1ED: Change of use to form a place of worship at 34 Smyth Street, Wakefield for The Still Waters Church (SWC)
61 Silkstone Road, Featherstone, WF7 5PL: Single storey side extension
361 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AD: Single storey rear extension with pitched roof
80 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BJ: Single storey extension to rear
14 Foljambe Street, Wakefield, WF2 7QZ: Proposed front and rear dormers
3 Headlands Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RA: Demolition of conservatory to rear, first floor extension above existing garage to side, garage conversion, external alterations including Juliet balcony to rear
6 Brookfields, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NJ: Single storey rear extension
50 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Single storey extension to rear
28 Portland Road, Wakefield, WF1 2GJ: Two storey front extension
8 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5FA: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m
7 Moorhouse Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QE: Single storey extension to side
Land off Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RR: Proposed boundary works including construction of security fencing, vehicular and pedestrian access gates to Gawthorpe Maypole green space
19 West Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2DN: Single storey front extension
The Old Police Cottage, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefiel,d WF4 1QX: Proposed dropped kerb and widening of existing entrance
Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AB: Externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
The Sidings, Shay Lane, Wakefield, WF4 1NN: Change of use of land for creation the of hardstanding and the siting of six storage containers for the storage of equipment to be used in respect of outdoor recreation and the of 1.8m high perimeter fencing
1 West Avenue, Upton, WF9 1DL: Single storey extension to rear
24 Marsden Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AW: Proposed single storey rear extension (resubmission)
1 Barncroft Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7RW: Single storey side extension
36 Queensway, Pontefract, WF8 2LX: Single storey extension to side.
Oakleigh, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AN: Partial change of use at lower ground level from residential to nursery/daycare with single storey extension to rear
48 Drawbridge Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2YP: Proposed single storey extension to side of existing dwelling, and rebuilding existing pier and panel boundary wall
Netherfield Farm, Wood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PJ: Single storey detached building to be used as a hairdressing/beauty salon
Briggs Memorial Hall, Whitwood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5QD: Conversion of existing vacant commercial premises to a residential dwelling, with alterations
Land off Church Lane, Normanton: Residential development of 56 dwellings with associated access
3 The Mount, Normanton, WF6 1NU: Change of use of existing workshop to form a dwelling, with external alterations (demolition of w/c, partial raising of ridge and formation of pitched roof, installation of roof lights, new porch and new openings), construction of detached double garage; and improved parking and turning facilities
