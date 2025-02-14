Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Former library could become shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, February 3.

53 Swift Way Wakefield WF2 6SR: Single storey rear extension and replacement pitched roof to existing garage

Grove House, 1 College Grove Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RL: Proposed detached garage

9 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JZ: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension

24 Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0HF: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

57 Ledger Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PQ: Proposed additional storey to existing dwelling, single storey rear extension and external alterations

10 Leeke Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6JR: Single storey side extension

110 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DP: Retrospective application for an additional rooflight in studio flat

Stoneycroft, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DX: Proposed single storey side extension

3 Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EP: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

33 Beechwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JG: Single storey rear extension and external alterations

Spa Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0HP: Conversion of car park to car storage with site office

4 Elmwood Garth, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LR: Dormers to front and rear

5 Calder View, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RF: Part two storey part single storey extension to side

6 Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EQ: Single storey extension to rear

47 Cliff Street, Wakefield, WF2 0DW: Single storey extension to side and rear

39 Carr Beck Drive, Whitwood, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Proposed railings on driveway

69 Sheldrake Road, Castleford, WF10 5SJ: Two storey extension to rear and single storey extension to side

13 Greenfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4RL: Demolition of existing garage, garden shed and outbuilding to be replaced with new garage, workshop and outbuilding. Proposed flat roof single storey extension to rear and extension to existing driveway.

Woodlands, Navvy Lane, Royston, Barnsley, S71 4EF: Single storey flat roof rear extension with a maximum projection of 8m, a maximum height of 3.86m and a maximum eaves height of 3.61m

1 to 87 Gillsike House, Thornbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BN: External alterations to the block of flats and construction of external sprinkler tank housing building

1 to 66 Carr House, George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1LH: External alterations to the block of flats and construction of external sprinkler tank housing building

1 to 103 St Michaels House Horbury Road Wakefield WF2 8TP: External alterations to the block of flats and construction of external sprinkler tank housing building.

53 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HS: Two storey extension to rear

West End Academy, Regent Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4QJ: Solar PV installation totalling 101 kWp across two school roofs

33 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Loft conversion with dormer to the front

Quarry Garage, Wakefield Road, Pontefract: Demolition of existing building and construction of building to create two units