Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Pub could get new play area
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 26 and Monday, June 2.
22 Saunters Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TL: Single storey rear extension
85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Construction of one self-build dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, one former railway carriage and one storage container) and one stable and associated works
1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension to existing side dormer
27 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Rear extension
The Lockwood, 13 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1DA: Change of use of public house with flat at first floor to restaurant and construction of single storey extension to rear
719 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HF: Installation of play equipment to rear of public house
16 Hemsby Road, Castleford, WF10 5EG: Loft conversion (including rooflights to front and rear) and alterations to existing dwelling house
Unit 9 and 10 Ray Winfield Industrial Estate, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AA: Construction of vehicle repair, MOT and servicing workshop and landscaping works
20 Carr Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QJ: Single storey extension and dormer to rear and two storey extension to side
21 Taylor Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0SY: Two storey extension to rear and side
18 Hazelwood Court, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HP: Two storey extension to side
12 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and rebuilding a single storey bungalow
2 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HW: Cherry tree – reduce by approximately 5m in height and width
