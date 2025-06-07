Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Pub could get new play area

By James Carney
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 26 and Monday, June 2.

22 Saunters Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TL: Single storey rear extension

85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Construction of one self-build dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, one former railway carriage and one storage container) and one stable and associated works

Stock imageStock image
1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension to existing side dormer

27 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Rear extension

The Lockwood, 13 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1DA: Change of use of public house with flat at first floor to restaurant and construction of single storey extension to rear

719 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HF: Installation of play equipment to rear of public house

16 Hemsby Road, Castleford, WF10 5EG: Loft conversion (including rooflights to front and rear) and alterations to existing dwelling house

Unit 9 and 10 Ray Winfield Industrial Estate, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AA: Construction of vehicle repair, MOT and servicing workshop and landscaping works

20 Carr Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QJ: Single storey extension and dormer to rear and two storey extension to side

21 Taylor Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0SY: Two storey extension to rear and side

18 Hazelwood Court, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HP: Two storey extension to side

12 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and rebuilding a single storey bungalow

2 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HW: Cherry tree – reduce by approximately 5m in height and width

