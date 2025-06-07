Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Pub could get new play area

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 26 and Monday, June 2.

22 Saunters Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TL: Single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Construction of one self-build dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, one former railway carriage and one storage container) and one stable and associated works

Stock image

1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension to existing side dormer

27 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Rear extension

The Lockwood, 13 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1DA: Change of use of public house with flat at first floor to restaurant and construction of single storey extension to rear

719 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HF: Installation of play equipment to rear of public house

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Hemsby Road, Castleford, WF10 5EG: Loft conversion (including rooflights to front and rear) and alterations to existing dwelling house

Unit 9 and 10 Ray Winfield Industrial Estate, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AA: Construction of vehicle repair, MOT and servicing workshop and landscaping works

20 Carr Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QJ: Single storey extension and dormer to rear and two storey extension to side

21 Taylor Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0SY: Two storey extension to rear and side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Hazelwood Court, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HP: Two storey extension to side

12 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and rebuilding a single storey bungalow

2 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HW: Cherry tree – reduce by approximately 5m in height and width