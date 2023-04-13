Helen and John Young, who live on Teall Street, said traffic linked to the lorry park, on neighbouring Spa Street, meant heavy vehicles rattled the foundations of their house and said the location was unfit for purpose.

They believe that the narrowness of the roads combined with the number of cars already parked on the sides of streets means that the arrangement is unsafe.

They estimated there are around 30 additional journeys taken each day as a result of the lorry park.

Helen and John Young are unhappy about a lorry park near their home on Spa Street in Ossett. Picture Scott Merrylees

The additional traffic is on top of the journeys that vehicles linked to other industries in the area take.

Mr Young said that the weight of the trucks had resulted in the road surfaces being damaged.

He said: “You can almost feel them going past.”

Mrs Young said: “Our concerns, living on a road like this, are when they drive through going ‘bang-bang-bang’ is that having any effect on our property?”

Mr Young feels there was no meaningful consultation on the lorry park and that residents were not given a say.

Another resident, who lives nearer to the site, said that security lights installed at the park following break-ins were causing light pollution.

He said that to enter the premises, owned by Wilkes Group, the lorries often had to drive on the wrong side of the road or the pavement.

He believes it is “only a matter of time before there is a serious accident”.

"It’s just too much for the area,” he added.

Bronwen Knight, service director planning, transportation and strategic highways for Wakefield Council, said: “We are aware that concerns have been raised and we are investigating this matter.

"We will be responding to the resident as soon as the investigation has been completed.

“Any resident affected by intrusive light can contact customer services on 0345 8 506 506.”