MP raises ‘stinking’ South Elmsall waste site in Parliament

Normanton and Hemsworth’s MP has called for tougher action to be taken to protect the community from health dangers posed by a “stinking” waste recycling waste site.

Jon Trickett called for the Environment Agency (EA) to take enforcement action against the operators of the facility in South Elmsall as he raised residents’ concerns in Parliament.

The site, on Hacking Lane, is said to be emitting a “putrid smell” and is understood to have become the EA’s “biggest problem” in Yorkshire.

Residents have started a campaign to stop a Minore from tipping more material at the site.

They claim the stench, dust and pollution coming from the land near to Hacking Lane poses a danger to public health.

The EA has previously taken action against operator Minore, claiming the company breached its permit conditions.

Mr Trickett called for a debate to be held on EA enforcement powers as he raised the issue at Westminster on Thursday (May 22).

He said: “In South Elmsall there is a clay pit where they have been working for 14 years – four years after the licence expired.

“Last year, an enforcement notice was taken out by the Environment Agency, and now we hear there are multiple breaches of the licence.

“But nothing has been done to close that operation down.

“Can we have a debate in government time on the enforcement powers of the Environment Agency, in order that I can express my wish that immediate action is now taken to protect that community.”

In response, leader of the Commons Lucy Powell, said: “I will ensure that the (environment) minister has heard his question today and the Environment Agency takes the action that they should be doing.”

Afterwards, Mr Trickett said in a social media post: “The minister’s reply was good.

“She’s going to pass it on to the appropriate department of government today to see if anything further can be done.

“Let’s keep up the fight because I think we can win.”

The EA has issued Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, with a suspension notice outlining a series of alleged permit breaches.

The document said almost five times the permitted amount of materials had been stored on the land.

The permit allowed a maximum of 50,000 tonnes to be stored at the facility.

But information provided by Minore between 2016 and 2023 revealed there were 233,772 tonnes at the site.

The EA also called for the removal of at least 180,000 tonnes of non-inert material.

The regulator claimed contravention of the permit had created a number of local pollution risks, including leachate (contaminated liquids from rainfall) entering nearby Frickley Beck.

The EA also said there were risks of dust and waste escaping from the site “harming the quality of the environment”.

A spokesperson for Minore previously said: “We prioritise the highest environmental standards to protect human health, well-being and local eco-systems.

“We have invested significant resources to protect the environment in which we operate, monitoring water and air quality, along with odour control and litter management, to maintain a safe and healthy environment.

“We work diligently to maintain compliance with environmental regulations requirements while helping our customers across multiple sectors advance their sustainability goals and environmental initiatives.”