A new planning application has been submitted for greyhound kennels at a spot by Wakefield green belt after a previous plan was turned down over noise concerns.

After the plans for Sandy Lane were turned down in January, the owners said they would reapply and said objections included as part of the decision were incorrect.

The new application is presented as a stripped down version of previous proposals that would not encroach on the green belt, would only use existing buildings and would remove some buildings that fell afoul of regulations.

The application is for a change of use for the land and existing buildings to a dog training facility including hardstanding and fencing.

Sandy Lane, Middlestown. Picture by Google

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant says: “The new application proposes a significant reduction in the scale of the dog training enterprise, makes use only of pre-existing buildings and is also supported by a comprehensive noise impact assessment.

"The new application clearly addresses and overcomes the previous reasons for refusal and is now full policy compliant.

"Furthermore, the proposal would not result in an unacceptable impact on ecological assets. Significantly, the proposed development is of a type that is suitable in the green belt."

It said the scale of the dog training enterprise would be significantly reduced to 16 dogs from the current 28 to 30 that are currently housed and trained on the site.

It said a new noise impact assessment was based on a “comprehensive” noise survey and sets out the recorded ambient background noise level as well as the noise arising from the dog training use.

It said the survey confirmed that the dog training use was “generally quiet”.

The application has received objections from members of the public.

One said: “We have friends who live on Sandy Lane and we visit quite often, the noise during the day is ridiculously loud, you can hardly hear yourself speak, even sat inside the house, our friends have spent thousands refurbishing the house and the noise is detrimental to their health and are having to receive medical care due to the stress.”