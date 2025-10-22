New dentist set to open in empty lot at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre
The lot is an empty unit in Trinity Walk that has been unoccupied for a number of years.
Information in the planning statement indicates that there will be nine full time members of staff and 28 part time members.
The opening hours of the dentist are listed as Monday to Friday 9am until 5.30pm, with the premises being closed on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.
A council case officer report concluded: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable having regards to principle, design, residential amenity, highways safety and biodiversity net gain.”
Earlier this year the government announced that hundreds of thousands of people would soon be able to access urgent and emergency dental care as the NHS rolls out 700,000 extra urgent appointments.