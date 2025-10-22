New dentist set to open in empty lot at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre

By James Carney
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Plans have been approved to convert an empty Wakefield city centre unit into a dental surgery.

The lot is an empty unit in Trinity Walk that has been unoccupied for a number of years.

Information in the planning statement indicates that there will be nine full time members of staff and 28 part time members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening hours of the dentist are listed as Monday to Friday 9am until 5.30pm, with the premises being closed on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

Trinity Walk shopping centre in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merryleesplaceholder image
Trinity Walk shopping centre in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

A council case officer report concluded: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable having regards to principle, design, residential amenity, highways safety and biodiversity net gain.”

Earlier this year the government announced that hundreds of thousands of people would soon be able to access urgent and emergency dental care as the NHS rolls out 700,000 extra urgent appointments.

Related topics:Trinity WalkWakefieldNHS
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice