Normanton offices could be converted into flats
The plans refer to a building on Castleford Road and would create four flats with parking.
A design and access statement provided with the applicant said if plans were approved the existing building would remain, render and wood would be added to the exterior of the building and the interior wall would be moved to better accommodate the new homes.
Each property would have two bedrooms a kitchen and a living room, as well as a bathroom
It said: “The proposed development at 9 to 11 Castleford Road offers an opportunity to improve upon an existing building through the introduction of four new homes, modern design elements, enhanced functionality, and high-quality material.
"The proposals make efficient use of the site, enhancing the functionality and aesthetic of the existing dwelling while minimising environmental impact.”
At the time of publication Wakefield Council had received two objections to the plans and one comment in support.
