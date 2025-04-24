Objections lodged to plan for 56 new homes in Normanton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been submitted for 56 new homes in Normanton.

The plans are for land off Church Lane and would include a mix of two, three and four bed properties.

If approved, the development would consist of a variety of house types including apartments, townhouses, semi-detached and detached homes.

Residents have published their objections to the plans on Wakefield Council’s planning portal.

One comment said: “Fifity dwellings is a ridiculous amount on an already overpopulated area.

"It will put a massive strain on already overstretched services. Traffic and congestion is already exceptional and it will create an increased danger to the public.

"The area cannot cope with current requirements and this will further create more problems and issues for existing residents and public in the area.”

Another said: “There is little room to breathe for new property in Normanton. The roads are treacherous with the increased traffic it will make it more busy it’s also taking away more land for recreation we have very little left.

"Traffic fumes, along with the mire road users will just be too far. It's time we all said no to more houses.”

A design and access statement supplied on behalf of the developer said: “The site is a greenfield site (that has been removed from the Green Belt) consisting of an open field with no functional use.

"The site can be developed in accordance with national and local planning policy and design guidance, ensuring a development that is informed by local character, reinforces local distinctiveness and respects the landscape of the locality.”