Plan submitted for 280 new homes at Wakefield's City Fields

A further 280 homes could be built at Wakefield’s City Fields development.

A planning application has been submitted for land off Neil Fox Way for the homes, as well landscaping, and public open space with vehicle, pedestrian and cycle access.

A design and access statement provided with the application said housing would be mostly two-storey, rising to two-and-a-half and three-storey at “focal points”.

It said the development would provide a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, which could range from terraced to semi-detached and detached dwellings.

City Fields under construction

The existing housing in the immediate area is a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.

A heritage statement that there were numerous sites of historical interest within 1km on the site but the impact would be negligible.

The site was previously granted full planning permission for 250 homes.

A planning statement supplied on behalf of the applicant said: “It is important to note that this site has been earmarked for housing development for a number of years.

"Thus, it is important to see a deliverable scheme come forward at the earliest opportunity.”

No comments from members of the public had been received at the time of publication.

The planning statement said only four objections were raised to the previous application and therefore developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes decided public engagement was not necessary.

The document said the firms “would be willing to engage with any interested parties who wish to engage regarding this application.”

It said 70 per cent of the workforce would be from the local area and the development would bring broader economic benefits to the area.

It said: “Following the construction of the development new employment opportunities will be created and existing facilities/services sustained as a result of the spending patterns of new residents within the local area.

"It is estimated that the residential element of the development will generate £7.4 million pounds each year of spending power to the local retail and leisure economy.”

Earlier this year calls were made for Wakefield Council to consider a compulsory purchase order on land earmarked for a district centre – including a supermarket, retail units, healthcare facilities, a nursery, pub and restaurant – to serve the development.

Residents were still waiting nearly five years after the scheme was given the go-ahead.