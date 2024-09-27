Plan to convert Pontefract laundrette to takeaway refused over possible impact on castle conservation area
The plans were to convert the former Horsefair Washeteria, on the pedestrianised Walkway.
The proposal for the takeaway included a waiting/seating area, counter, kitchen, toilet and storage to the rear.
An internal extraction system was proposed for the kitchen.
The proposed hours of operation were 11pm Monday to Sunday, including public holidays, and there would have been a total of four employees.
A case officer report by council planning officers said: “It is noted that the plans do not show the location and complete design of the odour control systems and any noise mitigation measures that are to be installed.
"In addition, the plans do not show the changes to the shop frontage and signage including proposed materials, finishes and colours.
"As such, the details provided for this application is considered inadequate and is recommended for refusal as discussed throughout the report.”
The report concluded: “Due to the lack of information on the design and appearance of the hot food takeaway, the local planning authority is unable to undertake a full and proper assessment on whether the proposal will not have a harmful impact on the setting and character of the host property, the setting of listed buildings, the street scene and Pontefract Castle Conservation Area.”
Three letters of objection from residents were received by the council.
One said: “Concerns relate to the noise that this would attract so close to a residential area.
“There are already issues with antisocial behaviour in the precinct, including public urination.
"Residents are concerned about the mess that it would most likely attract.
"Most of all though, they are concerned for their safety as they will find it intimidating entering and exiting the building given the likely queues and people congregating so close to the entrance.”
Another said: “This is very close to the flats. We have many problems with antisocial behaviour, noise and rubbish.
"This is unfair to tenants and will only make the situation worse. Most of the tenants are elderly, we live with enough fear and stress, and we are very concerned.”
