More than 100 new homes could be built in Normanton if a plan is given the green light.

A full planning application has been submitted for 123 homes at land off Newland Lane in the town.

It follows an application for more than 300 homes submitted earlier this month for former green belt land near to the Welbeck landfill site.

A planning statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposed residential development will provide a modest contribution to Wakefield’s housing targets going into the new local plan period, delivering housing on an allocated site.

Newland Lane, Normanton. Picture by Google

"The scheme will deliver housing of a high quality in accordance with local and national policies.”

A design and access statement provided with the application on behalf of the applicant said: “Detailed and careful consideration has been given to the proposals.

"The proposals create a development that not only respects the site and its surroundings but also provides a high quality and well considered place to live.”

No comments from members of the public had been published on Wakefield Council’s planning portal at the time of publication.

The other application, for 331 homes on land west of Wakefield Road, near to Welbeck, had received 26 objections.

One comment said: “The scale of the proposed works, both before and after construction, will cause an unacceptable intrusion on the surrounding houses.

"Noise, pollution and general disturbance will be horrendous.”

Another comment said: “Extra infrastructure needs to be considered with all of the extra people moving into the area. Doctors, dentists, schooling and Arriva bus services need to be vastly improved.

"We could also do with having a public toilet in the town centre as well as police patrols.”

James Parkin land director, Persimmon West Yorkshire, which has submitted the Wakefield Road plan, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for a new development in Normanton.

“This development will provide high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design standard in keeping with the local area.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Wakefield Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”