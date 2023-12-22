Planning application submitted to turn Castleford beauty salon into takeaway

A beauty salon in Castleford could be converted into a hot food takeaway.

Plans have been submitted to change the use of the salon at 105 Carlton Street, currently trading as Maria Beauty Salon, to a takeaway.

Some residents have raised concerns over the plans.

On said: “Castleford town centre simply does not need yet another hot food takeaway.

105 Carlton Street in Castleford town centre as Maria Beauty Salon. Picture by Google

“There are already plenty of them at that end of Carlton Street and round on to Albion Street.

"The ones on Carlton Street cause traffic problems with customers and delivery drivers illegally parking outside and such places are also well known for attracting antisocial behaviour.

"Allowing another takeaway to open in this location would inevitably increase the traffic congestion and provide another potential focus for antisocial behaviour.

"Such places have a negative impact on the economy of the town.

"They are invariablyowned by people from outside Castleford and staffed by people brought in from outside the town.

"Consequently, the takings and staff wages are removed from local circulation, further draining money from a town centre which badly needs every penny it can get.

"If the current Castleford regeneration plans are to stand a chance of turning round the fortunes of a struggling town centre, the council needs to take a firm approach to refusing planning applications which are contrary to those ambitions.

"A hot food takeaway in this location would offer nothing which is not already available nearby.

"More than that, it would have a detrimentalimpact on the area – another property with the shutters down all day, doing nothing to attract shoppers and, worse, reinforcing the poor impression and negative image which Castleford town centre has among many of the people who ought to be spending their money there but currently do not.

Another said: “If it's a take away that's only open on an evening then it's not bringing people into the town during the day so the economy will suffer. Our economy is in tatters, surely we want to make positive changes."