Plans submitted to convert shop near Wakefield Cathedral into takeaway

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a Wakefield city centre shop to a hot food takeaway.

The proposals are for 25 Kirkgate. The premises have traded as a vape shop.

Under the plans the takeaway would open 11am to 11pm, seven days a week, including bank holidays.

It would employ one full-time and two part-time members of staff.

25 Kirkgate. Picture by Google

A report from a Wakefield Council conservation offers states the area around the cathedral precinct of the city is the “heart of medieval Wakefield and several of the city’s most historically important streets meet, including Westgate, Northgate and Kirkgate.

"This area is the heart of Wakefield’s shopping district, with generally wide pedestrian streets and usually a lively environment.

"Architecturally the area is dominated by the gothic cathedral, with 18th and 19th century two and three storey properties on the surrounding streets contributing to the historic urban setting.”

There was no objection to the plans due to the urban character of the area.

The report said: “Any signage would have to be sympathetic to the conservation area in materials and proportions.

"Any new shutters would also require planning permission and due to the sensitive historic environment only brick grille style would be accepted.”

The report said that Kirkgate was widened in 1955.