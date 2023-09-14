PLANNING APPLICATIONS: More homes proposed for Wakefield City Fields development and changes at Welbeck Landfill Site
The following applications were validated the weeks beginning August 14 and August 21.
27 Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5HZ: Two-storey extension with parking area
31 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LY: Single-storey extension
109 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QD: Two-storey extensions and increase in car parking
Burnham House, Ackworth Road, Pontefract, WF8 4NQ: Discharge of conditions (finished floor levels, landscaping, materials, boundaries and surfacing, foul and surface water drainage, construction method statement)
4 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PY: Freestanding garden studio
7 Highlands Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2RP: Non-material amendment to allow removal of two roller shutter doors and colour change of roof cladding panels
1 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Single-storey extension and ramp to front
3-11 Cross Square, Wakefield, WF1 1PQ: Refurbishment and external works to Cross Square and Bread Street elevations
80 Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford WF10 5ES: Demolition of garage and proposed new garage
Flass Lane, Castleford, Glasshoughton: Discharge of conditions (biodiversity enhancement and acoustic barriers)
53 Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BS: Single-storey and first floor extensions to rear, alterations to roof, demolition of outbuildings and construction of new detached garage
Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Non-material amendment for proposed manufacturing facility, warehouse and associated parking and servicing
97A Potovens Lane, Lofthouse, WF3 3JH: Single-storey rear extension, front porch infill, carport, level increase of an existing raised terrace and alterations
137 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TY: Single-storey extension
Middle Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RT: Outline application for the construction of eight small light industrial units and medium sized light industrial unit/training centre
67 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Change of use of dwelling to site manager's accommodation, change of use of residential garden and small holding to a park home site (12 static caravans) following demolition of existing three pig shed buildings (part retrospective)
64 Craig Hopson Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5US: Alterations to garage
Welbeck Landfill Site, Boundary Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JA: Variation of planning conditions approved under permission (time limits, approved plans, landform, contours, landscaping) for modified landfill reclamation scheme
Chald Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9RH: Single-storey extension to side to form MOT bay
1 Rother Garth, South Elmsall, WF9 2AN: Application for a certificate of existing lawful development for a conservatory
30 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Single-storey extension to side with extraction flue (retrospective)
4 Industrial Street, Wakefield, WF1 3NG: First-floor extension to rear
124-126 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Construction of two-storey side and single-storey extensions
Westfield New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Proposed single-storey extension
Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DP: Application for a certificate of lawfulness to confirm outline planning permission and reserved matters planning permission
37 Fair View, Pontefract, WF8 3NT: Change of roof profile from flat to sloped install solar panels
16 Fairfield Walk, Ossett, WF5 0ED: Single-storey extension
10 Marsland Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 4NT: Change of use from dwelling to three one-bed flats
Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions
7 Hillcrest Close, Castleford, WF10 3QS: Single-storey extension
83 Bell Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7JJ: Change of use from dental surgery two apartments
115 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8ES: Two-storey infill extension replacing single-storey timber porch
40 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Single-storey extension and decking to rear
Angling Club, Grove Road, Pontefract, WF8 1EE: Change of use from clubhouse to retail store
Garden Cottage, Woolley Park Gardens, Woolley, Wakefield WF4 2QH: Single-storey conservatory
88 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DW: Single-storey outbuilding
31 Park Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4JU: First-floor extension
27 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, WF3 3LY: Single-storey rear extension
Junction Close, Green Lane Industrial Park, Featherstone, WF7 6ER: Demolition of industrial storage building and construction of new unit including office space
138 Wakefield Road, Horbury, WF4 5HG: Discharge of conditions (bat boxes, hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatment, external walling and roofing materials, and radon protection)
33 Monckton Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HT: Discharge of condition (details of highway crossing)
84 and 86 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AS: Single-storey extensions to 84 and 86 with first-floor extension to rear of 84
Beamshaw Farm Equestrian, Windhill Lane, Staincross, Barnsley, S75 5BU: Retrospective change of use of land to a commercial equestrian use, including livery and outdoor riding school, and construction of stable block and working dog kennel
D Noble Ltd, Perseverance Street, Castleford, WF10 1LD: Conversion of two-bed first floor apartment to form a three-bed HMO
Les Enfants, Stockingate, South Kirkby, WF9 3PE: Dwelling house to the side of Les Enfants and detached garage with new vehicular access and dropped kerb to front of site
The Maltings, Harropwell Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1QY: Demolition of building for construction of eight flats
Causeway, Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HD: Demolition of building and the construction of dwelling
City Fields Phase 3B, land adjacent to Nellie Spindler Drive and Neil Fox Way Wakefield: Non-material amendment to approved application replan of City Fields Phase 3B including minor amendment to internal layout, construction of 29 additional dwellings, taking overall total within this phase to 202 dwellings. Substitution of house types to denote plot 53 as a grant funded affordable property.
185 Thornes Road, Wakefield WF2, 8QR: Two-storey side extension and first floor front extension, application render to the existing dwelling and proposed extension
Woolley Hall, New Road, Woolley, WF4 2JR: Lightning protection systems to be installed on the main building, stable court and stable annex
Robin Hood pub, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HN: Change of use of land for the siting of three two-storey metal shipping containers, staircases, decking and seating areas for the sale of food and drinks and associated storage
2 Barkers Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AR: Replacement boundary treatment fencing
Dimple Farm, Healey Road, Ossett, WF5 8LN: Prior notification for the conversion of agricultural buildings to three dwellinghouses
13 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NG: 2.5-storey extension with carport and single-storey extension