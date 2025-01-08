Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former fish and chip shop in Wakefield is set to become a sit-down Indian restaurant after plans were approved.

The application is to convert 15 Lancefield House on Potovens Lane in Outwood.

Concerns were raised when the plans were submitted over parking but the applicant supplied information that Wakefield Council’s highways development management said were acceptable.

A design and access statement provided by the applicant said: “We feel the proposals have no detrimental effect to the property, streetscene and the surroundings and hope the council can support the application.”

Potovens Lane, Outwood. Picture by Google

Two letters of objection were sent to the council with concerns over parking and noise issues.

They said cars frequently block driveways to use the shops and there were concerns that cars would park on the pavements along Potovens Lane and Kingsley Garth.

The letter said the precinct at the front of the site was unnecessarily large and would encourage loud congregations, which they believed would worsen with the restaurant.

And they said there were many takeaways in the area and there was no need for any more.

Residents said this would result in issues with littering and people sitting outside garden walls to eat their meals.

A council case officer report said: “Given that the proposal relates to a restaurant use, where people would be sitting inside to eat their food, it is unlikely that customers will cause significant noise and disturbances in the area, when compared to the hot food takeaway use that exists.

"It is noted that the pavement at the front of the premises is wide and could result in people congregating at the front however this is likely to be on a short term basis when going to and from the proposed premises.”

It concluded: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable having regards to design, residential amenity, highways safety and biodiversity net gain matters.”

The plans were approved with the condition that no hot food is cooked at the premises until a scheme detailing the measures to control and minimise the effect of odour emissions from any cooking odour extract system has first been submitted to and approved by the council.

Allowed opening hours will be 5.30pm to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.