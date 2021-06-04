Plans for 5g mast in Wakefield are rejected after protests

Campaigners against the mast in Lupset

The plans were for a space near to the Sainsbury’s Local on Dewsbury Road in Lupset.

A total of 86 people lodged objections to the proposals on Wakefield Council’s planning website, and the plan was opposed by ward councillors and many local residents.

A report by council planning officers said: “It has been concluded that whilst the proposed development would be acceptable with regards to highways safety, the proposal would introduce a large prominent feature within the street scene that would appear at odds in context to the surrounding area resulting in significant detrimental harm on the visual amenity of the area.”

Coun Michael Graham, who opposed the proposals, said: “The application has been refused by Wakefield Council after a great campaign by local residents supported by Wakefield councillors.

“It’s important that residents are heard and have their say, and I am pleased with the result.

“The mast would have been totally inappropriate at this site.”

Some of the objections were linked to health concerns over 5G. Public Health England said the introduction of 5G to the UK should not result in any consequences for public health.

The report by officers pointed out that though health issues are planning considerations, it was not in the remit of a planning authority to determine health safeguards.

It means concerns over 5G were not the reason the application was rejected.

Some people commented in favour of the mast planning application.

One person said: “The oft-quoted ‘health risks’ have been debunked time and time again, and it’ll look little different to the streetlight it’s proposed to stand next to, which takes care of the two main objections.

“To all the people objecting on health and aesthetic grounds- are you giving up your mobiles, seeing how much you object to the infrastructure required to facilitate them?”