A planning application to convert a Knottingley house into a house in multiple occupancy has been withdrawn.

The proposals were for a change of use from single house on Hill Top to an HMO and separate two-bed home, plus external alterations including demolition of single-storey rear extension, demolition of garage, and construction of new openings.

A heritage statement provided with the application said: “The site is not a heritage asset and therefore has no significance as such.

"Consequently, the proposal will cause no harm.

31 Hill Top, Knottingley. Picture by Google

"It is considered that the proposal will not impact on the contribution that setting makes to the significance of nearby assets and there will be no harm.

"The proposed development would not detract from the character and appearance of the street scene and area in a wider context, nor would it unduly impact upon the residential amenity of neighbouring occupants.

“By virtue of intervening suburban forms, relative disposition and lack of inter-visibility, it is considered that the setting of other designated and non-designated assets in the wider vicinity will be materially unaffected by the scheme and there will be no harm to significance.”

Nine objections were received to the plans.

One said: "These plans get worse every time they get put in. Now only two parking spaces for so many units.

"Bridge Lane is already busy with it being access to the mill for HGV trucks.

“I would love to see the old building done up but there are far better ways. Sorry to object again but it needs to be less units. It would make three lovely flats.

Another said: “There appears to be a very obvious solution to all this, as mentioned in all the comments, we welcome the property being redeveloped, but it needs to be less dwellings/occupants.

"Knocking down both the outbuildings, which would allow for more parking spaces, and focussing on the main house, which would make three great flats or two townhouses, would be a sympathetic redevelopment which takes into account the feelings of the community.”

Another said: “This new proposal once again has thought more about squeezing in as many people as possible without consideration for the logistics of how this will actually work within the space available – most notably the issue with parking. There is the potential to have 16 people.”