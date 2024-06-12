Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new housing development with as many as 151 homes could be built at former Wakefield district school.

A planning application has been submitted to build on the site of the Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School on Hazel Road in Knottingley, which closed in 2011.

In a design and access statement published on Wakefield Council’s website, the developer said: “The proposal is respectful of local context while creating a new neighbourhood that will use contemporary construction methods and technologies.

"Care has been taken to ensure the proposal does not have an adverse impact on the amenity of nearby occupiers.”

Hazel Road. Picture by Google

In March Knottingley residents made their case that a new 218-home housing development planned for Womersley Road would overrun local roads and infrastructure.

One commenter, from a running total of 122 who objected, said the town was already “bursting at the seams”.

A planning statement supplied on behalf of the Throstle Farm applicant said: “The development of the site in the timescales proposed will therefore deliver a number of socio-economic benefits to Knottingley and the wider Wakefield area within five years of the approval of the planning application, alongside making an important contribution to the council’s ongoing five-year housing land supply requirements.

“The development will provide new homes of a size, mix and tenure that will meet identified local housing needs. Enabling local people to live in a house of their choice in an area where they want to live.

A new housing development with as many as 151 homes could be built.

"Overall, the development will deliver much needed new homes in a sustainable location and will meet the government’s housing objectives.”

If approved the development will include 10 one-bedroom homes, 39 two-bedroom homes, 84 three-bedroom homes and 18 four-bedroom homes.

No comments from members of the public had been registered on the council’s website at the time of publication.

However, the council department that deals with flooding did lodge an objection.

It said: “The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) raises a holding objection to this application as a suitable drainage strategy has not been provided.

"The development must have a suitable outfall for surface water.

"The geotechnical ground investigation confirms infiltration is not suitable and there are no surface watercourses in the vicinity of the site.