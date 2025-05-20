Plans submitted for banking hub at former Halifax in Normanton
The plans are for the former Halifax bank at 49 to 51 High Street.
In 2023, ahead of the bank closing, pensioners in Normanton protested the move.
It was the final bank to leave the town’s high street.
In July 2023, Halifax, which is part of the Lloyds Banking Group, announced that it was set to close two out of five branches across the Wakefield district, in Normanton and Ossett.
Plans for the banking hub do not include all the details, but say the proposals include fascia signs, projecting signs, window posters, directory of services, nameplate and CCTV.
Figures from 2023 showed that the number of branches across the district had reduced by half in the previous eight years.
Two neighbours who live on the same street in Kirkthorpe village collected more than 3,500 signatures in opposition to the Normanton branch closing.