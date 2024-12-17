A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a former pub in Hemsworth that has fallen prey to burglars and arsonists.

The proposal is to convert the former Hemsworth pub on Highfield Road into a convenience store and two one-bed flats.

A planning statement provided with the application said: “The public house has been closed for quite some time now and has fallen into disrepair.

"It also regularly gets broken into and attempts of arson have been common as it is a derelict building.

The former Hemsworth pub. Picture by Google

"It has gone so far that building control have had to issue a S77 notice and demanded all windows and doors be boarded up.”

The statement said copper piping had been stolen from the pub.

It said there had been little interest in reopening the building as a pub and it appeared it had not been profitable.

The statement said: “There are strong planning grounds to support this application, and to support local businesses.

"We believe this new proposal does adversely affect the area but provide a betterment to the local area.

"It is thought this will be a franchised shop, therefore works will be to a high standard.

"The development is bringing a building which would otherwise fall to bits with the high number of break ins and vandalism.”

Under the proposals the number of ground floor windows could be reduced, with some blocked.

Advice was sought and the applicant believed it was the best option for security and to attract custom as the premises are set back off the road.