Developers have asked Wakefield Council for permission to demolish what was Castle Grove Infant School in Sandal.

The school complex, on Pinfold Lane, eventually became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School

Pupils left Castle Grove in 2015 to continue their education at the other school, which was rebuilt and then became known as Sandal Castle Community School.

The former school building lies on Pinfold Lane in Sandal

During the years since, trees on the edge of the school grounds have grown unchecked and now obscure the view of the building from Pinfold Lane.

Further details on the demolition proposals are scant at the moment, with developers yet to offer any further clues on what the site might be used for in future.