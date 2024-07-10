Police escort riding demonstration to be held in Wakefield district after woman seriously injured and horse put down in collision
Julie Fields has been fighting to get motorists to drive more safely around horses and improve bridleways by getting them cleared or having new ones created.
Earlier this year her friend Kelly Jowitt was knocked from her horse following a collision with a vehicle in South Hiendley.
She received serious injuries and her horse, Bess, had to be put down after suffering a broken leg.
On Sunday, September 15 an awareness ride will be held around the Shafton and South Hiendley area with a police escort to raise awareness and promote safer driving.
Julie said: “Things are never going to change if people don't understand and the demonstration is to help protect horse riding on the road for the future.
“I can't understand why horses don't have higher recognition considering they helped us win wars. I can’t get my head around why swans are protected by the crown and horses are not.”
Police will be at the front and back, with riders in the middle.
Cyclists will also be involved.
Julie added: “Cyclists face the same dangers as horse riders. The demonstration is to show how many of us there are.
"It’s an educational ride to show that there’s many of us out there, so please take care and respect the highway code – pass at 2m at a maximum of 10 miles an hour.”
At the time of the incident, Julie, who runs the Shafton and South Hiendley Horse Riding Community Facebook page, said: “When I started out on this
journey I never imagined that the very thing I'm campaigning against would directly affect someone I know.
“Kelly set out on a ride same as any other day, along Brierley Road at South Hiendley.
“Bess broke her lower leg and was put to sleep at the side of the road. Kelly is completely heartbroken.”
The British Horse Society said that in 2023 three people, as well as 66 horses, were killed on UK roads and 85 per cent of those incidents happened because a vehicle passed too closely or too quickly.
Riders who want to attend can confirm on the events section of the Facebook page.
