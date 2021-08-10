Pugneys Country Park tells dog owners to keep their pets away from the water after algae discovered

Pugneys Country Park

Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield have advised dog owners to take the "precautionary measure" as "small amounts" of algae had been found.

The lake was closed off in 2019 due to high levels of bacteria.

In 2016, the lake remained closed for several days after green algae was spotted on the water.

High levels of bacteria were also found in the water during routine testing in 2018.

Green algae can cause rashes and irritation in humans, and can be toxic if ingested by animals, even in small quantities.

In 2019, the British Veterinary Association issued a warning to dog walkers about the algae.

The group warned that symptoms of exposure can appear within a few minutes or hours, depending on the type of toxin ingested.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, disorientation, trouble breathing, seizures and blood in faeces.

If left untreated, it can cause liver damage and ultimately be rapidly fatal.