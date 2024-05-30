RSPCA calls for more volunteers to become Wildlife Friends across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is urging more people to demonstrate their passion for wildlife by signing up as a Wildlife Friend - as the numbers of volunteers the charity has recruited for the scheme passes the 1,000 mark.

Wildlife Friends proved to be a huge success when it was first launched last year as part of the Big Help Out, the nationwide volunteering initiative launched to mark the King’s Coronation.

And the public’s passion for supporting wildlife has continued this year with over 1,100 nature lovers registering as Wildlife Friends since the initiative was relaunched at the end of March – with all pledging to undertake a variety of simple tasks to protect and nurture wildlife in their own gardens and green spaces.

The RSPCA fielded a staggering 83,000 reports about wildlife in need in 2023 when the ‘State of Nature’ report revealed that the decline in wildlife is not letting up and one in six species are at risk of extinction in Great Britain.

The RSPCA is looking for volunteers across Wakefield to become a Wildlife Friend.

The RSPCA is now urging everyone across Wakefield to join in to create a better, kinder world for wild animals.

With Spring drawing to a close, those signing up as Wildlife Friends have been taking part in ‘No Mow May’ by letting wild flowers grow in their gardens or outdoor spaces to help bees, butterflies and other insects to thrive.

Building a bug hotel is another popular Spring task for volunteers as well as planting wildlife-friendly plants to support ecosystems and putting up bird boxes.

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: “I am really proud of the RSPCA’s Wildlife Friends programme because it is a real opportunity to engage the public to make a bigger difference for wildlife here in the UK.

“Volunteers are vital to the RSPCA and we are so proud that so many are signing up and completing a range of tasks to help wild animals in their communities. But there is much more to be done."

“We are coming into the peak season of Spring and Summer for wildlife, so we need even more people to help us now."