Sandal Grove Infants: Derelict Wakefield school could be sold for retirement homes

By Tony Gardner
Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A derelict former primary school in Wakefield could be sold off to build sheltered housing or a retirement home.

Wakefield Council wants to dispose of the old Castle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, as part of plans to rationalise “redundant assets”.

The school complex, on Pinfold Lane, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pupils left Castle Grove in 2015 to continue their education at the other school, which was rebuilt and then became known as Sandal Castle Community School.

Castle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School. In May 2021, much of building was destroyed by a fire. Image: Lost Places & Forgotten FacesCastle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School. In May 2021, much of building was destroyed by a fire. Image: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
Castle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School. In May 2021, much of building was destroyed by a fire. Image: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

In May 2021, developers asked the council or permission to demolish the empty school, which was turned down.

Much of the building was destroyed by a fire six months later.

A report to councillors said: “We’re rationalising and re-shaping our property portfolio and bringing to market some of our surplus assets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This includes the former Castle Grove School site in Sandal.

“There has been substantial interest from local and national planning developers for a range of uses including sheltered and retirement housing, subject to planning permission.”

Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative councillor for Wakefield South, questioned Les Shaw, the council’s portfolio holder for resources and property, over the proposed sale at a full council meeting.

Coun Ahmed asked: “What consultation has been done with elected members and those that live nearby in this area?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Shaw replied: “We would always talk to people in the area before a final sale goes through.

“There are some times when you have got to weigh up where we are going as a council and where we go on income generation”.

Related topics:WakefieldNadeem AhmedWakefield CouncilLes Shaw
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice