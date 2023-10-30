Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Ciaran is expected to hit Wales, the South West and the Midlands the worst, but places across the country will still feel the effects of the storm.

According to the Met Office, Wakefield has a high chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and surrounding areas such as Halifax having heavy rain on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although no expected floods, West Yorkshire is still expected to see bad weather with Storm Cairan hitting the UK in the coming days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will also see some showers, as well as low temperatures, while Pontefract will have rain with slightly higher temperatures on Wednesday.