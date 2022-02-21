Storm Franklin: Flood warnings issued for Wakefield

The Environment Agency issued warnings along the River Calder at Stanley and The Strands at Horbury Bridge after days of heavy rain.

It is expected that the status of the warnings will be updated shortly.

The Flood warning areas in Stanley include Ferry Lane, Welbeck Lane, Lake Yard, Bottom Boat Road and Foxholes Lane.

High river levels at Horbury Bridge.

And river levels are being monitored at Horbury Bridge. https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/weve-never-seen-flooding-it-say-residents-storm-ciara-batters-wakefield-1409090https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/weve-never-seen-flooding-it-say-residents-storm-ciara-batters-wakefield-1409090In its warning the agency said: "Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast on a 24 hour basis. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Wakefield Council tweeted that Castleford's outdoor market would be closed today.

The council also tweeted: "Our specialist tree teams are busy responding to tree safety calls Please continue to report any concerns of dangerous trees to 0345 8 506 506 and we will get to you as soon as we can."

Flood warnings were also issued for areas of Whitwood, including including Methley Road, Ragan Close, Phillips Street, Pottery Street, Moss Street, Cross Street, Cinder Lane, Wood Street and Savile Road

Rising levels of the River Calder.

And RSPB Fairburn Ings remains closed and inaccessible today due to flooding.

Wakefield Central police team also posted pictures of rising water levels at Chantry Bridge and warned people about the dangers of the fast flowing water.

