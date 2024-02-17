SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Wakefield pub could be knocked down and turned into bungalows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following proposals were validated the week beginning Monday, January 29.

Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Discharge of conditions (sustainable construction, radon protection, external materials, proposed barrier system, external lighting, highway structures, foul surface and water drainage, oil interceptor, sealing of downpipes, underground attenuation, cycle storage renewable energy and CEMP)

Manor Barn, Watchit Hole Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Wakefield, WF8 3HF: Non material change to alter windows to create full height glazing serving the kitchen of building three

2 Highfield Road, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NB: Two-storey side extension

119 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8ES: Single-storey extension to side and rear to form a granny flat and open plan living

10 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AU: Single-story rear extension

511 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AH: Two-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to rear

Land at Ackton Pasture, Castleford: Discharge of conditions (CEMP, construction dust management and construction noise)

Carleton High School, Green Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3NW: Discharge of condition (unexpected contamination)

15 Carlton Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BZ: Demolition of existing conservatory for construction of single-storey extension

Seckar House, 10 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LE: Discharge of condition (CEMP, biosecurity and external lighting)

31 Limestone Road, Wakefield, WF1 2GL: Extension to existing garage. After extension, the drive serving the property would be reduced to 9980mm at its shortest length, sufficient to accommodate two vehicles

41 Buckthorne Road, Normanton, WF6 2FH: Summerhouse to rear

Land off City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG: Discharge of condition (radon)

3 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Discharge of condition (external materials)

Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford : Discharge of conditions (electric vehicle charge points, external lighting, tree protection, CEMP and landscaping/ecological planting)

Hessle View, Brackenhill, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7BG: Discharge of conditions (construction method statement, wheel wash, materials, finished floor levels, boundaries, bin store, landscaping, green roof detail and biodiversity)

90 Hollin Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3PR: Single-storey extension to side and rear

51 St Mary's Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2PX: Construction of single-storey rear extension and two new openings in the southern (side elevation)

33A Slack Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HX: Single-storey extension to front

Friar Wood House, 3 Mill Hill Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HR: Construction of new ancillary accommodation to replace existing outbuilding

Land at Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, WF9 5ER: Discharge of conditions (biodiversity and landscaping)

Land south of 82 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Discharge of condition (commencement within three-year period)

Land at The Grange, Woolley Grange, S75 5QP: Proposed grow area including storage unit, poly tunnel, raised planters and two accessible parking spaces

50 Farne Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9ED: Detached garage

9 and 9A (formerly 9) St Faiths Manor, off Bevan Road, Wakefield, WF1 4EX: Development of two apartments

26 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: Part single and part two-storey extension to side, single-storey extension to front and canopy to front