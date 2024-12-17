SUBMITTED WAKEFIELD APPLICATIONS: Plans to convert former pub revealed

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, December 2.

43 Wenthill Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LP: Removal of existing conservatory, construction of new proposed single storey extension and new windows in side elevations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School House, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Replacement of existing polycarbonate roof with glass

Stock image

5 Riddings Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4RH: Extension to side and part rear of dwelling and new dormer to rear of dwelling and upgrade of front dormer

Millicent Cottage, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AF: Proposed first floor extension to remove external balcony and replace with glazed gable. Proposed single storey side extension to create utility and external store

19 Rosedale Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6EP: Single storey side extension, first floor dormer extension and second floor dormer extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

383 Milnthorpe Lane Wakefield WF2 7HT: Demolition of existing rear conservatory, proposed single and two storey extensions to rear, porch to side, glazing and window amendments to front elevation (including two Juliet balconies), new pitched roof to existing first floor extension and detached garage conversion with extension to create gym and spa

26 Post Office Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ER: Two bedroom loft conversion with a new roof, a rebuilt front dormer, and new back dormer

Whitaker Grange, New Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BT: Crown reduce trees shown in application for to give a maximum 2m clearance to adjacent building

The Hemsworth, Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EB: Change of use of existing public house to convenience store with exterior alterations and convert first floor ancillary accommodation to two self contained flats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Lapwing Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2FN: Proposed single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.5m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

99 Lister Close, Featherstone, WF7 5BT: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

8 Westfield Villas, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EQ: Certificate of existing lawfulness for porch and external alterations

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Installation of two windows in front elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ackworth Hand Car Wash, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7AZ: Change of use of car wash office to barber shop and construction of steel framed seating area and siting of shipping container to site frontage (retrospective)

28 Stanley Street, Wakefield, WF1 4NF: Single storey extension to rear

20B George Street, Ryhill, WF4 2DE: Conversion of existing detached outbuilding to ancillary accommodation

Kellingley Social Centre, Marine Villa Road, Knottingley, WF11 8ER: Demolition of Kellingley Sports and Social Club and Sports Pavilion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Wentworth Way, Wakefield, WF2 6QX: First floor extension to side elevation

34 Cleveland Garth, Wakefield, WF2 8LP: Retrospective construction of outbuilding to be used as part ancillary space to the residential dwelling and part hair salon. Retrospective creation of hardstanding and increase the size of the vehicular access and parking spaces to the front of the dwelling

14 Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RZ: Proposed single storey and two storey extensions to side and rear

56A Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DB: Installation of steel roller shutters to shop front and rear off window

Addingford Mills, Addingford Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BL: Single story building to provide three business units (retrospective)