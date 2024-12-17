SUBMITTED WAKEFIELD APPLICATIONS: Plans to convert former pub revealed
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, December 2.
43 Wenthill Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LP: Removal of existing conservatory, construction of new proposed single storey extension and new windows in side elevations
School House, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Replacement of existing polycarbonate roof with glass
5 Riddings Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4RH: Extension to side and part rear of dwelling and new dormer to rear of dwelling and upgrade of front dormer
Millicent Cottage, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AF: Proposed first floor extension to remove external balcony and replace with glazed gable. Proposed single storey side extension to create utility and external store
19 Rosedale Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6EP: Single storey side extension, first floor dormer extension and second floor dormer extension
383 Milnthorpe Lane Wakefield WF2 7HT: Demolition of existing rear conservatory, proposed single and two storey extensions to rear, porch to side, glazing and window amendments to front elevation (including two Juliet balconies), new pitched roof to existing first floor extension and detached garage conversion with extension to create gym and spa
26 Post Office Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ER: Two bedroom loft conversion with a new roof, a rebuilt front dormer, and new back dormer
Whitaker Grange, New Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BT: Crown reduce trees shown in application for to give a maximum 2m clearance to adjacent building
The Hemsworth, Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EB: Change of use of existing public house to convenience store with exterior alterations and convert first floor ancillary accommodation to two self contained flats
9 Lapwing Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2FN: Proposed single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.5m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m
99 Lister Close, Featherstone, WF7 5BT: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
8 Westfield Villas, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EQ: Certificate of existing lawfulness for porch and external alterations
Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Installation of two windows in front elevation
Ackworth Hand Car Wash, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7AZ: Change of use of car wash office to barber shop and construction of steel framed seating area and siting of shipping container to site frontage (retrospective)
28 Stanley Street, Wakefield, WF1 4NF: Single storey extension to rear
20B George Street, Ryhill, WF4 2DE: Conversion of existing detached outbuilding to ancillary accommodation
Kellingley Social Centre, Marine Villa Road, Knottingley, WF11 8ER: Demolition of Kellingley Sports and Social Club and Sports Pavilion
3 Wentworth Way, Wakefield, WF2 6QX: First floor extension to side elevation
34 Cleveland Garth, Wakefield, WF2 8LP: Retrospective construction of outbuilding to be used as part ancillary space to the residential dwelling and part hair salon. Retrospective creation of hardstanding and increase the size of the vehicular access and parking spaces to the front of the dwelling
14 Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RZ: Proposed single storey and two storey extensions to side and rear
56A Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DB: Installation of steel roller shutters to shop front and rear off window
Addingford Mills, Addingford Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BL: Single story building to provide three business units (retrospective)
