SUBMITTED WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Appeal against enforcement notice at landfill site

The following applications were validated the weeks beginning January 29 and February 5.

5 Green Close, Castleford, WF10 5YN: One dwelling with attached granny annexe, new detached single garage and bin storage enclosure

11 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER: Proposed incorporation of dessert shop and takeaway to the rear of existing retail unit, with associated alterations to openings, external materials and the addition of external, decked seating area

Hall Farm, Loscoe Lane, Ackton, Pontefract, WF7 6HS: Demolition of existing buildings to front of site and construction of three dwellings

15 Burntwood Crescent, South Kirkby, WF9 3RN: Outbuilding to front/side of existing dwelling (retrospective)

31 Yutong National Parts Distribution Centre, Pontefract Road, Normanton Industrial Estate, Normanton, WF6 1JU: Extension to an existing industrial unit

Former Brantwood Care Home, North Ave, Wakefield, WF1 3RX: Conversion of former care home to nine apartments and two dwellinghouses including demolition of single-storey link, elevational alterations, installation of dormer to roof and engineering works including the creation of new vehicular access and hard and soft landscaping

38 Red Hall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2FX: Change of use from garage to hair salon

21 Newton Lane, Outwood, WF1 3JD: The demolition of the existing vacant public house and construction of five two and three-bedroom new build bungalows (outline application including access, appearance, scale and layout with landscaping reserved)

43 Conqueror Way, Pontefract, WF8 2YJ: Two-storey extension to side, extend existing dropped kerb

Redbeck Cafe and Motel, Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1RR: Outline application for demolition of existing Redbeck Motel and the construction of up to 90 dwellings with all matters reserved except for access

Wheldale Sewage Works, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2PP: Ferric dosing kiosk

12 High Farm Meadow, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PB: Non-material amendment to alter the layout of the approved panels

Carleton High School, Green Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3NW: Discharge of conditions (biodiversity retention and enhancement plan, and landscape and ecological management plan)

Carr Bridge Recreation Ground, Barnsley Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HX: Fell elder tree

City Fields Phase 5B, land offNeil Fox Way, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (gas and radon protection)

Stables on Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Demolition of stables building and construction of a single-storey dwelling

7A Green Acres, Featherstone, WF7 5NB: Raising of roof to form dormer bungalow and single-storey extension to front

Waterside Park Business Hub, City Fields, Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (biodiversity retention and enhancement scheme) for Phase 1 enabling works

Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield WF1 3RR: Two padel tennis courts, one pickleball court on an existing bowling green with associated works including lighting and boundary treatments

16 St Helens Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RR: Two-storey side extension and single storey porch extension with associated internal and external works

Land adjacent to 1 Pinfold Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7LN: Discharge of condition (foul and surface water plan)

Seckar House, 10 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LE: Non-material amendment pursuant to approved application (demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a replacement six-bed dwelling with associated landscaping, parking/garaging and altered access arrangements) to allow a change to the design of the dwelling including materials, openings and internal configuration

A61(s) corridor Leeds to Wakefield: Screening opinion with regard to a proposed series of improvements to provide a coordinated walking, cycling and bus package along the A61 corridor

Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, WF10 5HX: Non-material change to approved application to provide additional rooflights, fencing and a substation

Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Discharge of condition (landscape and habitat management and maintenance plan)

12 Woodhall Close Crigglestone Wakefield WF4 3HU: Crown reduce two lime trees by 2m on building side only. Remove epicormic growth from the stems of both trees to a height not exceeding 3m from ground level

101 High Street Crigglestone Wakefield WF4 3EF: Area 4 - cut back elder growing over fence. Area 5 - fell buddleia to ground level

1 Laithes Close, Wakefield, WF2 9TN: First floor extension to side and single-storey extension to rear, internal alteration and demolition of existing conservatory

9 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BB: Proposed single-storey rear extension

23 Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QU: Fell four wild cherry trees

6 Stonelea Grove, South Elmsall, WF9 2HJ: Extension to rear of detached garage

Cutsyke Sports and Social Club, Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Discharge of condition (drainage)

2 Tanyard Fold, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JW: Crown reduce by 1m in height one silver birch tree

178B Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AJ: Change of use from office space to yoga studio (retrospective)

2 Gateways, Wakefield, WF1 2LZ: Engineering works to create off street parking area to front

Welbeck Landfill Site, Boundary Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JA: Appeal against enforcement notice under grounds a for non-compliance with condition of planning permission

6 Constable Grove, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QH: Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory

19 Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0HT: Detached garage to rear with pitched roof

15-25 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE: Listed building consent for repairs and alterations to selected timber windows on the front and side elevations at ground floor

24 Moxon Way, Wakefield, WF1 3HD: Single-storey detached dwelling and detached garage

6 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Demolition of detached garage and two-storey extension to the side, dormer to front elevation and insertion of velux windows and a single-storey extension to the front

The Former Wild Lux Shop, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1PU: Demolition of roof structure. Construction of first floor extension to accommodate a one bedroomed residential unit and retention of retail unit on ground floor. Internal and external alterations

Grange Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Agricultural grain store

Waterside Park Business Hub, City Fields, Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (phasing plan)