WAKEFIELD PLANNING DECIDED: Change of use for brewery approved and chip shop to be part of school

The following applications were decided the week beginning February 12.

APPROVED

4 Woodside Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0NA: Non-material amendment to increase size and height of side and rear extensions

32 School Street, Castleford, WF10 2FD: Single-storey extension to rear

2 Newhill, South Kirkby, WF9 3SW: Single-storey extension to side and rear

8 Carr Beck Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Porch canopy, conservatory demolition and single-storey rear extension

19 Manor Close, Notton, WF4 2NH: Single-storey rear and side extensions, demolition of existing garage and construction of new larger garage

27 Prospect Street, Horbury, WF4 5EW: Single-storey rear extension, loft conversion including rear dormer

3 Stoneleigh View, Wakefield, WF2 6BS: Formation of two lower ground floor garages linked to existing lower ground floor. Replace existing patio

28 Stumpcross Way, Pontefract, WF8 2DF: Part single and part two-storey extension to side

Maritime Wakefield, Wakefield Rail Terminal, Gilcar Road, Wakefield, WF10 5UA: Demolition of gatehouse, gantry, compressor/ pump house and floodlights. Construction of a new gatehouse, floodlights, CCTV columns and associated works

9 Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AN: Extension and conversion of garage to sunroom, demolish conservatory and replacewith playroom; remodel of master bedroom with ensuite and doors onto new balcony

637 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DL: Change in roof design from hipped to gabled to facilitate a first floor, two flat roof dormers to the rear, use of render to the gabled ends, addition roof lights to the front

319 Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PZ: Two-storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear with room below and balcony above, external stairs, retainer wall to boundary and render to existing walls

4 Ryburn Place, Wakefield, WF2 8DT: Single-storey ancillary outbuilding to front with installation of dropped kerb and associated parking area to front

673 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: 1.5-storey side extensions to the north and south side elevations of the dwelling

54 Warmfield View and Outwood Academy Wakefield, WF1 4RG: Demolition of derelict chip shop and change of use of site to form landscaping for Outwood Academy. Construction of 2m high boundary treatment around new landscaping area and construction of 3m high boundary fence within school grounds

12 Kestrel Mews, Normanton, WF6 1ZU: Two-storey extension to side

Anglia Metal Good Hope Close, Normanton, WF6 1TR: Internal reconfiguration of existing unit, including formation of new showroom, with new openings to north east elevation

Ossett Brewery Kings Yard, Low Mill Road, Ossett, WF5 8ND: Change of use from brewery, offices and welfare facilities to a mixed use site with bar and entertainment facilities for events and functions

Niche Autos Ltd, Kirkgate, Commercial Centre, Riverside Business Park, Wakefield, WF1 5DJ: Include an MOT inspection facility within existing vehicle workshop/garage. No structural or aesthetic changes to the building

Sheridan House, Don Pedro Avenue, Normanton, WF6 1TD: Installation of external plant and machinery

The Barn, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RQ: Single-storey extension to rear and single storey porch canopy to front

49 Hall Park Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LT: Two-storey extension to side

18 Lime Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RY: Proposed balcony at first floor level with amendments to existing openings at the side and rear and associated internal alterations

REFUSED

7 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AY: Non-material change to approved application (proposed two-storey side extension and single storey rear extension) to allow for an increase in floor area to rear extension

136 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Two-storey extension to the side and alterations to the existing extension to front (part retrospective)

Custom House, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QB: Prior approval for change of use of the first floor from vacant offices to six apartments

57 Speak Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TG: Single-storey side extension/container and alterations to front and side landscaping (part retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

3 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Single-storey extension to side and rear

Land on southwest side of Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JR: Secure facility for storage of grain and equipment

Land south of 1 Flanshaw Way, Wakefield, WF2 9LP: Minor engineering works necessary to accommodate the construction of a retaining wall serving the site to the north

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

Elder House 72, Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: Finished floor levels, wheel wash, materials and boundary treatments

Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford: Levels, CEMP, remediation, land stability, verification report and radon protection