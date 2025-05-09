Submitted Wakefield planning applications: City office space could become conference centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications validated by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, April 21.

36 Clifton Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HB: Demolition of existing rear projection, new single storey rear extension

22 Dovedale Close, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1SS: Two storey extension to side and single storey to rear.

79 Victoria Way, Wakefield, WF1 2NB: Demolition of existing porch, two storey side extension and new porch to front

Unit 8, Back Grantley Street, Wakefield, WF1 4LG: Proposed change of use from vehicle storage to valeting and minor repairs to vehicles.

Event Centre, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AD: Change the use from an office space to a conference meetings and events space – conference up to 250 people Small events such as comedy, poetry talks, acoustic background, meetings, gatherings, mini events

14 Newland Court, Wakefield, WF1 5AG: Two storey side extension with single storey front extension

6 Bretby Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9UB: Proposed rear extension

1 Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3DQ: Prune to clear branches above the highway and to adjacent building and remove deadwood from a turkey oak

222 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HP: Increase of roof height for addition storey , erection of single storey rear and front extension, dormers to rear , raised patio to side

30A Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DL: Certificate of lawfulness for the commencement of building works to construction of three detached dwellings and associated works

1 Carr Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3BL: Conservatory to rear

8 Westcroft Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RA: Single storey side and rear extension

10 Beech Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PF: Two storey extension to side, single storey extensions to rear

Stonecote, Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3NP: Outline application for erection of 2no. Dwelling Houses with garages (all matters reserved)

144 Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9JE: Conversion of commercial light industrial units into part 10 residential apartments, and part HMO, with a first and second floor extension above to provide additional floors of accommodation, and the construction of new replacement commercial

Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4TS: New vehicular access from Aberford Road