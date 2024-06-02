These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council

By James Carney
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
These are the latest planning applications decided in the Wakefield district.

They were completed on the week beginning Monday, May 20.

APPROVED

Aston Lea, Patience Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JZ: Remove dead silver birch tree

370 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DS: Single-storey rear extension

45 and 47 Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Proposed hardstanding, new vehicular access, proposed wall and fence, and proposed gate

1 Lovaine Grove, Wakefield, WF2 7NF: First floor extension to side/rear

15 St Peters Crescent, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AN: Single-storey extension to rear and side

15 School Road, Wakefield, WF2 8LT: Proposed two-storey extension to rear with juliet balcony, single-storey extension to side

Calder Island Public House, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Externally and internally illuminated signage scheme

Land to the west of Cutsyke Road, Castleford: Non illuminated signage scheme

Stone Pines, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ: Removal of existing single storey rear extension and replacement with new single-storey rear extension

3 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Installation of diesel fuel tank, ad-blue tank and a van wash within the yard area

6 Constable Grove, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QH: Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory

19 Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0HT: Detached garage to rear with pitched roof

2 Newland Court, Wakefield, WF1 5AG: Change of use from outbuilding ancillary to the residential dwelling to beauty salon and external alterations including render

43 Conqueror Way, Pontefract, WF8 2YJ: Two storey extension to side, extend existing dropped kerb

Land to front of 6 Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LA: New dwelling

17 Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LL: Refurbishment of existing units to form three units with new shopfronts and change of use of existing floor space to form eight apartments

Unit 31 Lidgate Crescent, Langthwaite Grange Business Park, South Kirkby, WF9 3NR: Extension to side

REFUSED

41 Woodthorpe Lane Sandal Wakefield WF2 6JG: Crown reduced beech trees by 2m on western aspect

17 Westfield Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4NN: Rear sun lounge

WITHDRAWN

50 Farne Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9ED: Detached garage

Hillside Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Installation of ground mounted solar PV system with battery storage

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

48 Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EP: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

15 Bleakley Lane, Notton, WF4 2NR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.7m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

