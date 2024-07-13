Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, July 1.

APPROVED

3 Ackworth House Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NX: Five day notice to remove a partially failed cedar tree

Stock image

1 Longlands Road, Ossett, WF5 0PR: Single-storey side extension (demolition of existing)

22 Fair View, Pontefract, WF8 3NU: Single-storey rear extension and extension to rear dormer

69 Grove Drive, South Kirkby Pontefract WF9 3PT: Single-storey porch to front

9 Fairfield Road, Ossett, WF5 0DZ: Single-storey side/front extension

92 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NF: Proposed single-storey rear extension, front porch and detached double garage

50 Woodmoor Rise, Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3NT: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension replacing conservatory with timber framed garden shelters

205 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SH: Retention of garden store (retrospective)

12 Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Proposed two-storey extension to side, first floor extension to side, garage conversion, rendering to entire house walls, concrete roof tiles to entire house roof and hardstanding to front

134 Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Two-storey side extension with wrap around single storey extension to front

12 Coleridge Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LZ: Two-storey extension to side and rear

3 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Single-storey extension to side and rear

72A Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, WF10 3QQ: Single-storey rear extension, raised patio and dormer to rear, render and fenestration alterations to main property

Holly Cottage, 3 Meadow Walk, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1BF: Single-storey front extension

32 Wavell Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JR: First floor extension to front and rear, and garage conversion

1 Cutsyke Road, Featherstone, WF7 6BD: Proposed conversion and extension of existing outbuilding to dwelling

REFUSED

102 Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5JF: Temporary retention of two single storage container units to the front and rear of convenience store for a period of three years

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

24/26 Bank Street, Castleford, WF10 1JD: Application to determine whether prior approval is required for the conversion of a solicitors office to form five individual flats

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

10 Harriers Court, South Elmsall, WF9 2SD: Proposed single-storey extension to the rear with a maximum projection of 4.275m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

60 St James Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3FR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.5m, a maximum height of 4.0m and a maximum eaves height of 3.4m

31 Denmark Street, Wakefield, WF1 5JD: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m