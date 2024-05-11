These are the latest submitted planning applications for all of the Wakefield district
The following were validated the week beginning Monday, April 22.
23 Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Detached dwelling on surplus garden land
26 Rose Farm Approach, Normanton, WF6 2RZ: First floor extension to rear
Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Detached building
14 Bagley Close, Knottingley, WF11 0FR: Garden room/bike store to rear
72 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AY: Replacement of existing fire-damaged shopfront
14 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension
56 Mill Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NG: Single-storey rear extension
6 Waulkmill Close, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1NA: Single-storey rear extension and first floor extension above existing garage and utility room
19 Second Avenue, Horbury, WF4 6HB: Single-storey extension to rear
120 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PE: Demolition of existing garage and rebuild with 1st floor extension
48 Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EP: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6.0m, a maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m
Smithy Ridge Farm, Huddersfield Road, Haigh, Barnsley, S75 4BX: Split existing dwelling to form two dwellings - no external alterations to building proposed
19 Santingley Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LG: Single-storey extension to side and front, single-storey extension to rear, new render to whole dwelling
24 High Ash Close, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2PF: Single storey rear and front extension
2 Long Crest, Pontefract, WF8 2QT: Two-storey extension to side
3 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Single-storey extension to side/rear
16 Windyridge Street, Horbury, WF4 6ES: Two-storey side extension (including juliet balcony), single-storey extension to front and changes to existing openings to rear/side
6A Horbury Bridge Mills, Bridge Road, Horbury, WF4 5PW: Change of use to allow for vehicle repairs and MOT testing
57 Temple Court, Wakefield, WF1 5DH: Single-storey extension to rear and loft conversion to include skylight windows
Waystone Limited, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Internally illuminated signage scheme
1 The Walled Garden, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JW: Car port (including EV charging) to side of property together with refurbishment of existing elevations
53 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Detached double garage to side of existing property
86 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Part internally illuminated advertisement scheme
The Coach House, Wentbridge Lane, Wentbridge, WF8 3JW: Single bay timber car port
1 Ford Street, Kinsley, WF9 5ED: Change of use of ground floor from hot food takeaway to tanning salon (retrospective)
