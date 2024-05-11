These are the latest submitted planning applications for all of the Wakefield district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, April 22.

23 Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Detached dwelling on surplus garden land

26 Rose Farm Approach, Normanton, WF6 2RZ: First floor extension to rear

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Detached building

14 Bagley Close, Knottingley, WF11 0FR: Garden room/bike store to rear

72 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AY: Replacement of existing fire-damaged shopfront

14 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension

56 Mill Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NG: Single-storey rear extension

6 Waulkmill Close, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1NA: Single-storey rear extension and first floor extension above existing garage and utility room

19 Second Avenue, Horbury, WF4 6HB: Single-storey extension to rear

120 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PE: Demolition of existing garage and rebuild with 1st floor extension

48 Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EP: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6.0m, a maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

Smithy Ridge Farm, Huddersfield Road, Haigh, Barnsley, S75 4BX: Split existing dwelling to form two dwellings - no external alterations to building proposed

19 Santingley Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LG: Single-storey extension to side and front, single-storey extension to rear, new render to whole dwelling

24 High Ash Close, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2PF: Single storey rear and front extension

2 Long Crest, Pontefract, WF8 2QT: Two-storey extension to side

3 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Single-storey extension to side/rear

16 Windyridge Street, Horbury, WF4 6ES: Two-storey side extension (including juliet balcony), single-storey extension to front and changes to existing openings to rear/side

6A Horbury Bridge Mills, Bridge Road, Horbury, WF4 5PW: Change of use to allow for vehicle repairs and MOT testing

57 Temple Court, Wakefield, WF1 5DH: Single-storey extension to rear and loft conversion to include skylight windows

Waystone Limited, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Internally illuminated signage scheme

1 The Walled Garden, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JW: Car port (including EV charging) to side of property together with refurbishment of existing elevations

53 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Detached double garage to side of existing property

86 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Part internally illuminated advertisement scheme

The Coach House, Wentbridge Lane, Wentbridge, WF8 3JW: Single bay timber car port