This is how a new housing development on Wood Street in Wakefield city centre is set to look

An artist’s impression has been released of a new housing development planned for Wakefield city centre.

Property and place marketing firm DS.Emotion has revealed what a project for the old police station on Wood Street could look like.

Planning permission was granted for 29 townhouses and 33 flats.

The Wood Street Collection for Fallowdale Homes will include a “charming array of high-quality new homes” in Wakefield’s Civic Quarter, for both sale and rent, the firm said.

Artist's impression of the Wood Street development

Co-founder Matt Button said: “We have over 30 years of experience in property and place marketing, positioning us amongst some of the most experienced place-makers in the marketing industry.

“We have a long heritage of working across the residential and commercial property market and have won awards for our work for some of the leading property development and asset management brands.

“Born out of many years of residential property marketing experience for some of the most successful developers, we have a forensic understanding of what investors and occupiers want in this competitive market.

“Despite our reputation for large-scale projects, we’re proud of our recent wins which reflect our continued effort to develop highly personalised campaigns for smaller property developments in the residential sector.”

The firm has offices in Leeds, Manchester and London and is working on projects in Huddersfield, Salford Quays and Brixton.

Mr Button added: “These four appointments are a resounding endorsement of our team’s expertise within the residential property sector, while the different natures of the developments, in scale, character and location, illustrate our versatility.”

Planning permission was granted for the Wood Street work in December 2022, despite concerns raised at the time over the loss of parking spaces in the city centre.

The project is part of a broader redevelopment of the area, which will also include the old crown court building.

In January last year, planning officers gave the go-ahead for it to be turned into a performing arts venue to include a bar and cafe as part of the civic quarter project.

The project to bring the building back into public use as a venue is in line for a share of £9m of Levelling Up funding.

The 200-year-old building will be brought back into public after standing empty for more than three decades.