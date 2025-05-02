Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two buildings have been revamped as part of a significant project that is set to change a key area of Wakefield city centre.

The two buildings on Bread Street received £12,000 grants to install new shopfronts as part of a planned project to create a new square by Wakefield Cathedral.

Owner and developer Matt Focarelli is converting one of the buildings into a flat after plans for a wine bar proved impossible over access issues.

The broader project would involve three other buildings in between Bread Street and the cathedral being demolished and the area used as an events space.

Matt Focarelli outside his office, one of Bread Street buildings that has been revamped.

Wakefield Council submitted plans for the project last year.

Matt hopes the his part in the scheme can help to boost the city centre.

He said: "It’s been great to be part of the whole thing – it’s going to become Wakefield’s piazza.

"Wakefield Council wanted to improve Bread Street and spend a bit of money.

Artist's impression of how the square could look

"They’re encouraging businesses to have more outside seating and the project will, in effect, bring the street further into the centre.

"It’s been good to be a part of something that’s having a positive impact on the city centre.”

Matt worked on fitting the dental surgery that moved into the other side of the building.

He bought the two buildings either side of it after it turned out they were surplus to the surgery’s needs.

The Bread Street building that is being converted into a flat over four stories, including the basement.

Historically Bread Street was a market street and one of Wakefield first streets, dating back to the medieval period.

Matt said the number of empty shops in town and cities meant creating flats could help keep people central.

He said: "It’s a good way to regenerate a city centre. They’re nice places to live and you have all the restaurants and bars on your doorstep.

"Wakefield has some fantastic bars and restaurants and they seem to be improving all the time.

"Hopefully, between the two buildings, we will have a positive impact on the city.”

Matt lives in York but his office is based in one of the Bread Street buildings, which has a flat above.

He said he was considering moving to the Wakefield.

He said: “I’ve had a positive vibe about the place – everyone has been friendly, I’ve met some really nice people out here, the council are taking steps to make it better, and that’s fantastic.”

With regard to the broader Cathedral Square project, a planning statement submitted on behalf of Wakefield Council’s regeneration department said: “This proposal stands as a beacon of opportunity, poised to revitalise the Wakefield city centre and foster a thriving community for generations to come.”

If approved, the new square would be divided into two sections.

The northern section features a large terrace with a stage, children’s play areas and benches.

Designs for the southern section include an open paved area providing “a flexible space for events”.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said the local authority “recognised it’s a time of change”.

She said: “We’re reinventing our city centre to offer a variety of things for people to do.

"Spaces for people to come together, eat, drink and enjoy entertainment are so important.

“This is all about looking forward and investing in our city now so that future generations can be proud to call the Wakefield district home.”