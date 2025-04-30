Wakefield church could be converted into a business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been converted to change the use of a Wakefield church into a business.

The proposals are for the former Well Church, an Elim Pentecostal church, on School Lane in Wrenthorpe.

A planning statement supplied on behalf of the applicant says the building was part two storey comprising an original single storey stone structure with slate roof to the east of the site and a later two storey brick structure with flat roof to the east.

Its lower floor is built into the ground, and windows and doors are timber painted.

Well Church, Wrenthorpe. Picture by Google

Its current setup has a worship hall alongside meeting spaces, toilet and kitchen facilities.

The statement said: “The proposed business is for administration and storage facilities associated with a locally based commercial refurbishment company who have outgrown their current facilities in Ossett.

"The relocation will allow the company to operate more efficiently and potentially enjoy gradual expansion with associated new employment opportunities.”

It said the church could no longer accommodate increasing numbers of cars and people, and was seeking bigger premises.

No changes are proposed to the appearance or size of the existing building under the plans.

Meanwhile, Flanshaw United Reformed Church on Flanshaw Lane closed down last year and recently went up for sale.

It is on the market with Walker Singleton with a guide price of £225,000 and is currently under offer.

The church dates back to 1866 and closed down after its last elder retired.

Walker Singleton added it had a “wide ranging potential for alternative use or redevelopment”.